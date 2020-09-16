The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Clarifies Marvel VS. DC Comments, Shuts Down Leak Rumors

✖

James Gunn is unique in the fact that he has now helmed movies for both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe. After directing Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. for Marvel, he went on to helm The Suicide Squad for DC, which is expected to be released next year. In a recent post, Gunn shared that Marvel Studios boss, Kevin Feige, paid a visit to The Suicide Squad set, and explained that "there isn't the enmity behind the scenes like there is in the fan community." This comment received some backlash on Twitter, and Gunn responded.

“Uh, the only enmity, @JamesGunn, is when you insult the fans like this. Sure, there are a few weirdos and trolls, but you big whigs is why your audience is dwindling,” @realJacobAirey wrote. “I didn’t insult the fans. I AM a fan. And I think by far the majority of folks in the fan community are accepting, cool people. But to say there isn’t a lot of unnecessary fractiousness between some Marvel & DC fans would be denial, ignorance, or dishonesty,” Gunn explained. You can check out the interaction below:

I didn’t insult the fans. I AM a fan. And I think by far the majority of folks in the fan community are accepting, cool people. But to say there isn’t a lot of unnecessary fractiousness between some Marvel & DC fans would be denial, ignorance, or dishonesty. https://t.co/zIe8Ev2qve — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 14, 2020

There was some more chatter in the comments about supposed leaks between franchises, which Gunn shut down. “The #DCEU keeps getting betrayed by people leaking secrets, plans, & ideas to the other side. Zack Snyder wasn't the first or the last to be betrayed. I hope you aren't betraying anyone. I enjoy your art. But competition is healthy & people shouldn't give DC's plans to Marvel,” @richiecastaldo commented.

“I’m confused by the concept 'leaking secrets to the other side'. I’ve never heard of anything like this,” Gunn replied. "There are conspiracy theories that Geoff Johns betrayed Zack Snyder & leaked his five film JUSTICE LEAGUE plans with Kevin Feige (Darkseid/Thanos, Batman/Iron Man sacrifice, time travel aspects, etc) I have no idea about any of this but I think that's what he is referring to,” @JesabelRaay explained.

“Thanos was IN a Marvel movie a year before Zack was ever hired by DC, so how could that be the case?,” Gunn wrote. There you have it... it doesn't sound like there are any huge conspiracies happening between the franchises!

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.