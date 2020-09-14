James Gunn Says Kevin Feige Visited The Suicide Squad Set, Reassures Fans There's No Marvel and DC Feud

✖

As he's done time and time before, James Gunn says there's no bad blood whatsoever between the executives of Marvel Studios and DC Films. In fact, Gunn revealed in the comments section on a recent Instagram post that he invited Marvel Studios' two head honchos to hang out on the set of The Suicide Squad to catch up. Responding to a fan's question asking the filmmaker how Marvel responded to his new gig on Squad, Gunn said any Marvel vs. DC chatter is all drummed up by the fans.

"I told Kevin Feige before I took the job and he was very cool and supportive as he always is," Gunn said. "He just wanted me to make a good movie. He and Lou D'Esposito even came to visit the set and watched us shoot. There isn't the enmity behind the scenes like there is in the fan community."

Gunn, of course, boarded the movie as director having already penned the script. Both jobs came in a span of months after he was temporarily relieved of his position as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after racy ten-year-old tweets surfaced and caused an uproar online.

The firing itself caused another uproar online as stars of the MCU and Hollywood alike came to the director's defense. Eventually, he was rehired and will film Guardians 3 at some point after his work on The Suicide Squad wraps.

"I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be," Gunn said after his rehiring. "I deeply appreciate Disney's decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all. I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all."

The Suicide Squad is set for release on August 6, 2021 while Marvel's next movie is Black Widow, currently due out November 6th.

