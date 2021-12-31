James Gunn Says Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Has Changed "Very Little" Since He's Returned

✖

Between the time James Gunn was removed from his post atop Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and his eventual rehiring by Marvel Studios, the filmmaker says the script to the threequel changed very little. As the norm with the Scooby Doo scribe, Gunn hosted a quick Q&A session with fans on Twitter Monday night, and that's where he revealed a few updates about the highly anticipated follow-up, including the fact his script has largely remained intact despite temporary personnel changes with the film.

Responding to a fan asking about the status of "GOTG 3," Gunn says the "script is written and most of the production heads have been hired."

Script is written and most of the production heads have been hired. https://t.co/57nRIgchN4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 10, 2020

He then followed that up in a subsequent tweet confirming that the script has changed "very little" from the time he was let go.

No very little. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 10, 2020

Gunn's suddenly the busiest filmmaker in the genre. Not only is he in post-production on WB's The Suicide Squad, but the director is also currently quarantining in Vancouver before beginning pre-production work on HBO Max's Peacemaker series, a streaming show that spins out of the Suicide Squad sequel. This is all work he has to complete before beginning work in earnest on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

As the norm with any movie from Marvel Studios, zilch has been has been revealed about the flick. Even then, Guardians star Karen Gillan say it's her favorite of the trilogy.

"I don’t know exactly," Gillan said last year. "I think it’ll be in the next couple of years, but I’ve read Vol. 3 and I think it’s the best of the trilogy. I know that we’re all really excited to have James Gunn back as our fearless leader. So we’re all just really looking forward to getting back together."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

