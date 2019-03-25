James Woods Takes Shot at Disney Over James Gunn Rehiring for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Many Marvel fans are thrilled that the original plan for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is moving forward with James Gunn back in the director’s chair. Nearly eight months after being fired by Walt Disney Studios boss Alan Horn, Gunn was reinstated to finish his trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Of course, not everyone is happy, including actor James Woods who has basically become a conservative commentator on Twitter. Woods took to the social media site to slam Disney for their treatment of Roseanne Barr, who was fired from her job over offensive tweets. Take a look below:

It should be noted that Woods was most recently employed by Disney and Square Enix to provide the voice of Hades in Kingdom Hearts 3, reprising his role from the animated film Hercules. So if he really was upset about Disney’s treatment, there’s obviously something he could do about it and boycott roles from the company.

Gunn was fired because, like Roseanne, he wrote controversial posts about subjects like pedophilia and transphobia. Gunn immediately apologized when they came to light. Unlike Roseanne, he wrote those tweets years ago before he got the Guardians of the Galaxy gig, and they were dug up by the same alt-right personalities who attempted to sabotage Captain Marvel‘s box office earnings by encouraging people to go see Alita: Battle Angel instead. That plan didn’t exactly work out.

Roseanne, however, continued to tweet brash and insensitive messages about liberal politicians while starring in her own hit show, and then blamed it on prescription medication when the Disney-owned network ABC took action.

Gunn had not tweeted since he was taken off of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but has since returned with a heartfelt message after getting the job back.

“I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months,” Gunn wrote. “I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be. I deeply appreciate Disney’s decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all. I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all.”

There’s no word yet on when work will resume on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; the director will first helm Warner Bros. and DC’s reboot of The Suicide Squad, due in theaters on August 6, 2021.