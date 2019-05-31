Jessica Jones Showrunner Raves about Krysten Ritter’s Directorial Debut

In the matter of a few weeks, the third and final season of Jessica Jones will drop on Netflix and with it, Krysten Ritter‘s directorial debut. That’s right, the actor got her first shot at directing one of this season’s episodes and showrunner Melissa Rosenberg couldn’t stop raving about it when we spoke with her in the lead-up to the show.

“It’s something she’s wanted to do for a long time and is certainly qualified to do,” Rosenberg tells ComicBook.com. “She and I started talking about it last season as well, but she’s in every scene of every episode so it just wasn’t possible. And then, as we were creating season three in the writers’ room we realized the scene had even been written already and someone went ‘Oh my god! She’s not even really in this!’ So, what a great opportunity.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Rosenberg says, the episode she directed worked out smooth as it focuses on the ever-growing cast of Jessica Jones supporting characters. According to the award-winning writer, it didn’t take long for the teams at Marvel Television and Netflix to agree to give Ritter the chance to direct the show.

“Marvel agreed to it and Netflix did as well,” reveals Rosenberg. “So I was able to hire her as a director and it was really very serendipitous that it worked out that way. She just fricking nailed it, man. There was no sign whatsoever that she was a first-time director. I’ve worked with directors with far more experience that were not even as near organized and specific”

The 13-episode season will be the show’s last on Netflix, which pulled the plug on every show it had featuring Marvel superheroes. While the immediate future of the show doesn’t look too encouraging, Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb has previously said the characters could live on in different forms.

“I would not be surprised if any of those things reemerged,” Loeb previously said of the canceled shows. “It depends on showrunner, it depends on availability of cast, all of those things. It’s not like we’re a doctor show where the show got canceled because of bad ratings.”

Do you think Jessica Jones could come back on a different platform? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Jessica Jones Season Three hits Netflix on June 14th. The first two seasons of the show are now streaming.