‘Jessica Jones’ Star Krysten Ritter Reveals Pregnancy at Oscars

Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter revealed that she was pregnant at the Oscars.

Earlier this evening, Krysten Ritter revealed that she was expecting when she appeared at Academy Awards with a noticeable baby bump. She wore a fitted long sleeve red lace gown that showed off her pregnancy.Ritter was accompanied by her longtime partner Adam Granduciel, whom she has dated since 2014. Granduciel is the frontman of the indie rock band War on Drugs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pregnancy is a bit of a surprise as Jessica Jones just wrapped up its series finale not too long ago. Netflix announced that Jessica Jones was cancelled along with The Punisher and the other Marvel TV series that aired on Netflix to great acclaim and fanfare just a couple of years ago.

Ritter commented on the cancellation on Instagram when news broke last week. “Taken a few weeks back at the table read for our series finale,” Ritter wrote. “I love these people to the moon and back. It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it. We have the best fans. You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words. The final season of Jessia Jones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey. I can’t wait for you all to see it. Stay tuned and more to come.”

Ritter appeared at the Oscars as a presenter along with many other Marvel stars, including Chris Evans and Paul Rudd. Black Panther was also one of the big films of the night, winning multiple Oscars and earning a Best Picture nomination.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!