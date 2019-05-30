Jessica Jones Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg Doesn’t Plan on Doing Any Superhero Shows under Warner Brothers Deal

Once the middle of June rolls around, writer Melissa Rosenberg will be officially done with Jessica Jones and Marvel Television. The Emmy-nominated scribe inked an overall deal with Warner Brothers Television last year and there, she doesn’t plan to jump into any superhero properties, at least for the moment.

“You know, I’ll probably step away for a little bit,” Rosenberg tells ComicBook.com. “I’ve been so deep in the Marvel universe it would give me whiplash to try to go into DC at this moment. But never say never.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warner Brothers’ superhero offerings are growing by the day, with a continually expanding slate of shows both on The CW and their proprietary streaming platform in DC Universe. That’s not at the forefront of Rosenberg’s thought process, however, as she’s looking to get into stories she hasn’t told before.

“I’m just interested in exploring and trying some new stuff and really pushing myself into new territory and reinventing,” the Peabody-winning showrunner says. “I think that’s what keeps me young, just trying to stay creative and trying to surprise myself as much as possible. Take some risks. You kind of have to do that as a writer or you get stale.”

The initial report suggests that Rosenberg was courted by both Netflix and WB for an overall deal, though the writer chose to go with the later after a reported eight-figure deal was reached. It’s certainly a good get from WBTV; in addition to creating and running one of the most acclaimed shows for Marvel Television, Rosenberg has three Emmy nominations under her belt from her times as head writer on Dexter.

In our same chat, Rosenberg thanked fans of Jessica Jones who have kept watching the showing throughout the way.

“Well, God bless them, first of all,” Rosenberg says. “I really encourage people to really see this as a 39-hour movie. It’s really all of a piece. We are able to really find some closure for each character and bring the story to a satisfying end.”

Jessica Jones stars Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Ann Moss, and Eka Darville. The first two seasons of Jessica Jones are now streaming while Season Three is due out June 14th.