The Internet Reacts to New ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Photos

Earlier today, the world got a new look at Jessica Jones‘ sophomore season, and Twitter is having quite the reaction.

A new batch of stills show Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) on her latest adventure, alongside Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville) and Jeryn Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss). Following Jessica’s reluctant involvement in last year’s The Defenders, it looks like she will be faced with a pretty unique challenge.

“She keeps her circle small because she doesn’t want people in her life, so there’s no textbook on how to deal with new popularity or eyes on you,” Ritter explained late last year. “Her phone [is] ringing off the hook.”

For those who have been eagerly anticipating Jessica Jones‘ newest installment, seeing as there’ll be almost two-and-a-half years between the show’s two seasons, these photos are certainly a pleasant surprise. And judging by the response online, it’s made some fans remember just how much they loved Marvel’s hard-drinking private eye. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.

@prunetalksfunny

my heart just went !!! cuz i remembered jessica jones is coming back in march ive been waiting for this moment for two long ass years i cant even believe pic.twitter.com/CBCYuZ8ZMC — ￼ (@prunetalksfunny) January 29, 2018

@jozojolie

So excited for #JessicaJones to return in March pic.twitter.com/4nvtmIewiR — Solitude ♻ (@jozojolie) January 29, 2018

@StoryofEverest

For what it’s worth, I love that the prison isn’t messing around with anything but heavy duty full restraints on JJ because they know she could snap out of handcuffs like paper towels. #JessicaJones pic.twitter.com/wVoAcwMYHd — CRT (@StoryofEverest) January 29, 2018

@nateobite

Jessica Jones is coming back March 8th and I’ve never been so excited about a superhero show in my life — Nathan (@nateobite) January 29, 2018

@hillyisbored

when i see pics of jessica jones pic.twitter.com/v0ieizHcvp — hill✨ (@hillyisbored) January 29, 2018

@thehipsch

Looking forward to drinking a bottle of whiskey with each episode — Ian Hipschman (@thehipsch) January 29, 2018

@ohnikkers

The timeline: screaming about new Jessica jones pix

Me: YEAH BUT CARRIE ANNE MOSS THO pic.twitter.com/jQohs3YPjI — ℕ???? ✨ (@ohnikkers) January 29, 2018

@LtMenalippe

@benji_bell

@TheAltSource