Marvel

The Internet Reacts to New ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Photos

Earlier today, the world got a new look at Jessica Jones’ sophomore season, and Twitter is having […]

By

Earlier today, the world got a new look at Jessica Jones‘ sophomore season, and Twitter is having quite the reaction.

A new batch of stills show Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) on her latest adventure, alongside Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville) and Jeryn Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss). Following Jessica’s reluctant involvement in last year’s The Defenders, it looks like she will be faced with a pretty unique challenge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“She keeps her circle small because she doesn’t want people in her life, so there’s no textbook on how to deal with new popularity or eyes on you,” Ritter explained late last year. “Her phone [is] ringing off the hook.”

For those who have been eagerly anticipating Jessica Jones‘ newest installment, seeing as there’ll be almost two-and-a-half years between the show’s two seasons, these photos are certainly a pleasant surprise. And judging by the response online, it’s made some fans remember just how much they loved Marvel’s hard-drinking private eye. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.

@prunetalksfunny

@jozojolie

@StoryofEverest

@nateobite

@hillyisbored

@thehipsch

@ohnikkers

@LtMenalippe

@benji_bell

@TheAltSource

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts