Krysten Ritter Teases Jessica Jones Season 3 Release Date

Marvel fans are still eager to see the third and final season of Jessica Jones, and it sounds like the wait might not take too long. In a recent post on Instagram, series star Krysten Ritter shared a short video of Jessica Jones drinking at a bar, while hinting in the comments that Season 3 would be “coming soon”. This comes after a recent graphic from Netflix teased that Season 3 would be arriving sometime in June.

A post shared by Krysten Ritter (@therealkrystenritter) on May 23, 2019 at 3:09pm PDT

Although Jessica Jones might not have a super concrete release date, the recent hype around the new batch of episodes is certainly going to be promising for some fans. The series, which has gotten criminal acclaim and a Peabody award, has meant quite a lot to fans in the years since its debut.

“This was a good gig to get,” Ritter said during a previous convention appearance. “So there was a lot of support, and this was a role that I really, really wanted and went after. Like I said, I’d been acting a long time and roles like this don’t come around every day. It’s so often that a role – and we’re seeing things improve, we’re seeing things more complicated, complex, well-rounded female characters now, I think – but for a while, it was like, ‘This role’s one thing.’ Like, ‘This is the funny one,’ or ‘This is the straight one,’ or ‘This is the voice of reason,’ kind of like you would serve one purpose

“I felt like Jessica was this role that does everything and she’s so well rounded and we see all the different sides of her, like us. We all have so many different sides, so I wanted to be able to play that. So this was a role that I read and I was just dying to get and went out and fought for it and we celebrated pretty big. It was a big one, you know? I’m really grateful to have this part that challenges me and allows me to stretch and grow and really sink my teeth in.”

Are you excited to see the third season of Jessica Jones debut “soon”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!