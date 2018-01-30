Krysten Ritter on How ‘Jessica Jones’ Has Resonated with Abuse Survivors

The first season of Jessica Jones has resonated with plenty of people since it debuted in 2015. And according to the series’ star, Krysten Ritter, the response from one audience has affected her personally.

In a recent interview with Bust, Ritter spoke about how she’s felt the impact of Jessica’s storyline amongst survivors of abuse and trauma.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I was getting approached by women a lot, sometimes in tears, about how they felt represented, how it helped them deal with their own traumas in their lives.” Ritter revealed. “It was very, very personal to these women to see a character like this represented—how strong she was.”

As Ritter put it, this made her look at her performance as Jessica, and just how much ground it has broken within the superhero television space.

“I think that hit me in such a profound way, that Jessica Jones was so much more than a great acting part.” Ritter continued. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is the first character like this we’ve seen, especially in the form of a superhero, especially in the form of a leading lady, who looks like this, who acts like this, who doesn’t really give a shit about how she looks.’”

Fans will get to see Ritter return to the role very soon, as the premiere of Jessica Jones’ sophomore season is just a few months away. Judging by the early promotional material, including a series of photos and a new trailer, the season will heavily focus on Jessica’s past, from how she got her superpowers to her past abuse at the hand of Kilgrave (David Tennant).

Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two premieres on Netflix on March 8, 2018. The latest Marvel Netflix series, Marvel’s The Punisher, is now streaming. Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two is expected to be followed by Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two and Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three in 2018, and Marvel’s Iron Fist Season Two in 2019.