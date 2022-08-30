Daisy Ridley Questions John Boyega About His Marvel Future

Daisy Ridley joined a chorus of fans asking John Boyega about his Marvel future. The Star Wars actress decided to crash an interview between her co-star and MTV News' Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. During their conversation, the topic of the MCU came up and Ridley put the Finn actor on the spot. He did his best not to disappoint and looked at the host as he assured fans that he hasn't done any Marvel movies. It's hard not to believe him as every time its come up he's denied it. Boyega remains focused on independent stories at this point and that seems unlikely to change. However, there are some real questions out there about what big project the Star Wars actor will take on next. The MCU has some weighty characters waiting to be introduced and people love Boyega. (Some more savvy fans will also point toward his answer only saying movies…) Check out his comment and the clip for yourself right here.

"Trust me, I've had no talks, I haven't done no Marvel movies," Boyega said. "But I'm gonna watch 'em, I'm gonna be there in the audience though. I'm gonna be in the chair. Popcorn. Drinks. Bom."

Recently, the star told Men's Health that the MCU thing wasn't really where his head was at right now. There's a lot of stories that can be told in smaller scripts. (It also doesn't hurt to avoid following some of the big commercial smashes that the Marvel movies have produced.)

"That's not in the vision for me now," Boyega explained. "I want to do nuanced things. . . . I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it's real hard to top Iron Man in that universe."

In an interview with Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis, the actor also acknowledged his love for the indie space. It seems like this just isn't in the cards for him at this point.

"I sat down with Marvel years ago, but that's not the direction I want to go at all. You know, now I just finished Steve McQueen's Small Axe. I'm also doing a movie called They Cloned Tyrone," he recalled. "I'm also doing a movie with Kevin Costner, which is much more action-based. Just trying to extend that versatility. Just spread it out and see what character I can morph into with character work. And go back to where I came from which is the indie world."

