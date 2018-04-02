John Boyega Has Met With Marvel About Potentially Playing a Superhero

For years, fans have wondered if and when John Boyega could enter the superhero movie space — and it sounds like he’s in the process of making that happen.

The Star Wars and Pacific Rim Uprising star recently addressed the possibility of him entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe during an appearance at Awesome Con. According to BoundingIntoComics, “Boyega revealed that he’s had meetings with Marvel about potentially taking on a Marvel superhero.” But according to their report, the superhero role he would be taking on would be “way down the line, and most likely wouldn’t be happening in the near future.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The possibility of Boyega join the MCU has been floated around quite a bit over the years, even stretching back as far as initial casting for Black Panther. In recent months, the running superhero “fan-casts” for Boyega have become Marvel’s Blade or DC’s John Stewart/Green Lantern.

“Wesley [Snipes], man,” Boyega recently said in response to the rumors. “That’s Wesley for Blade. I would want to see Wesley.”

Boyega echoed this sentiment during the Awesome Con panel, after a fan dressed up as Blade asked Boyega about his interest in the role.

“[It would] spit in the face of Wesley [Snipes] if I took Blade.” Boyega explained. “[I’m] all for Wesley [Snipes] playing Blade.”

So, while it sounds like Boyega won’t be playing a certain vampire hunter anytime soon, he could very well bring a Marvel role to life at some point. And while the notion that it might not be happening anytime soon might make a few fans sad, it makes sense, considering the fact that he still has Star Wars: Episode IX to deal with.

Would you like to see Boyega enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What superhero role would you like to see him take? Sound off in the comments below.

Pacific Rim Uprising is in theaters now.