Keanu Reeves Confirms Meeting With Marvel’s Kevin Feige

Back in 2019, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com that he and Marvel Studios had met with The Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves. Since then, there has been no known movement coming out of their conversations but fans began tossing out their desired characters to have played by the action star. Now, years later, ComicBook.com got a chance to talk with Reeves ahead of his The Matrix Resurrections and the actor confirmed the talks.

“We haven’t yet,” Reeves said about finding a Marvel character to play, all while sat beside his Matrix co-star Carrie-Anne Moss who appeared in Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Defenders series. “We have met, and [Kevin Feige]’s a cool cat. Yeah. But no, we don’t have anything, gotta find something.”

One can only assume Reeves will inevitably join the Marvel family, sooner rather than later. The actor has made an incredible comeback into the Hollywood spotlight, making the John Wick franchise a household title, revisiting Bill & Ted, and now gearing up to go back to the Matrix. “We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige told ComicBook.com back in 2019. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

For now, Reeves’ primary focus is on his next outing as Neo. In The Matrix Resurrections, Reeves reprises his iconic role from the long-dormant franchise with mostly newcomers to the saga surrounding him. “I’m not great with advice,” he said of his relationship with the new Matrix cast members. “So I just wanted to be supportive and available and open and just say, ‘Thank you for being here. And let’s make a film and let’s have fun doing it and do the best we can.’ Yeah. Yeah, I spoke to Laurence [Fishburne] a bit. Yeah. I think Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] did an amazing version and his own Morpheus, and I think how Lana Wachowski wrote the role and what it can mean inside of it, just a sentient program. Anyway, I don’t want to give too much away. But I think it’s a very interesting, and in the film, delightful evolution of the story.”

The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.