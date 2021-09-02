Marvel UK Tweets Happy Birthday To Keanu Reeves And Fans Are Freaking Out

Marvel UK tweeted Happy Birthday to Keanu Reeves and the fans simply cannot handle it. The beloved actor turned 75 today and a lot of people are crowding in to share their favorite moments of him on-screen. However, the Marvel account engaging has some people wondering if there’s been some sort of secret agreement in place to get Reeves into the MCU or something of the sort. Fans have been fan-casting him as Namor, Wolverine, and countless others for a long time now. It seems like it’s only a matter of time before he ends up as a character in the franchise. All you would need to send everyone into a tailspin would be a stunt like today’s post. Also keep in mind that the lineup for the Fantastic Four hasn’t been unveiled yet, and people would really like to see who is going to be included in Jon Watts’ movie after Spider-Man: No Way Home. Check out the post for yourself down below:

Marvel UK just posted this and deleted it… hmmmmmmmmm pic.twitter.com/qNajhRElrW — Hadeed Butt (@mhadeedbutt) September 2, 2021

Previously, Marvel head man Kevin Feige spoke to Comicbook.com about how they go about casting roles. It seems as though Reeves’ trip to the Multiverse might really happen. But, the Marvel Studios boss just said that they try to talk to the star about numerous projects whenever they come up. “We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige laughed. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Do you think he could be headed to the MCU?