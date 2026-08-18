It’s Been 4 Years Since Marvel Studios Released It’s Most Divisive TV Series & They Still Haven’t Addressed The Character’s MCU Absence

It’s been four years since the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s most divisive TV series premiered, and the franchise has yet to address the new hero it established — despite their absence being noticeable in all the projects that followed. The tendency to leave certain characters and storylines hanging has been an issue for the MCU’s Multiverse Saga as a whole. Many Marvel heroes introduced throughout its run will be returning in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, however, which will attempt to tie the threads of Phases 4 through 6 together at long last. According to Kevin Feige, they’ll also serve as a franchise “reset” of sorts.

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It’s not clear what that means for the current lineup of MCU heroes, though we’ve already got new X-Men to look forward to in the future. It’d still be nice to get closure on the Multiverse Saga’s missing characters, though, whether that’s in reference to the Eternals, Ms. Marvel, or the divisive supe that first debuted on Disney+ four years ago.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Debuted on Disney+ Exactly 4 Years Ago Today

Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered on Disney+ on August 18, 2022, introducing Tatiana Maslany’s titular heroine and following her as she juggled her new powers, law career, and personal life. Despite the heavy backlash the MCU series received, it was noticeably different from the franchise’s other offerings. It blended superhero show, legal drama, and wall-breaking comedy impressively. Maslany was also fantastic in the role, bringing Jennifer Walters to life convincingly and with charm.

That makes it more upsetting that the character hasn’t been seen or mentioned since the show’s 2022 run on Disney+. It’s not a total surprise, given that She-Hulk sparked such heated reactions online — and despite the Daredevil and Bruce Banner connections, it was fairly removed from everything else going on in the MCU. Even still, both characters opened the door for her to return elsewhere. And given Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum’s recent claim that the series was one of the studio’s “best-performing shows” (via The Escape Pod), an eventual She-Hulk return would make sense, even with the divisive responses from the MCU fan base.

Why She-Hulk Was One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Most Controversial TV Shows

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may have had decent viewership, but its streaming release was bogged down by criticisms and online debates. Some of the show’s backlash fell into “review-bombing” territory, which unfortunately happens quite often with female-fronted projects. But there were other reasons it didn’t resonate with every fan. The comical tone, legal focus, and frequent breaking of the fourth wall were all elements that didn’t land universally. While some viewers appreciated the departure from the MCU’s usual formulas, others were hoping for something different when bringing She-Hulk to the small screen.

And between the thoughtful critiques and more inflammatory reactions, the Disney+ show didn’t thrive the way it should have. It became one of several MCU series to never get renewed for Season 2. Maslany’s heroine also never reappeared in the franchise, but it will have to grapple with that eventually. The MCU’s continuity has been iffy for a while, and leaving characters’ fates up in the air will only make that more noticeable.

The MCU Needs to Bring Back She-Hulk (Or Address the Character’s Absence)

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Regardless of the mixed reception to She-Hulk, Marvel Studios needs to bring back the lead character in some capacity — or, at the very least, to address her absence. Bruce Banner may not be expected in Avengers: Doomsday, but he appeared in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. He should be in touch with his cousin at some point in the MCU’s future, and her connection with Matt Murdock also raises questions about where she’s been. Whatever Earth-shattering threat is presented in the next Avengers movie will further underscore that question. There are very few heroes in the MCU who wouldn’t rush to save the world, so anyone who doesn’t show will need a compelling reason.

And Marvel Studios doesn’t need to bring Maslany’s character back in the context of She-Hulk Season 2. If the MCU is moving away from television, or simply undecided about green-lighting another chapter, it can still work her into other heroes’ stories. That would solve two problems at once, further connecting future phases of the franchise and catching fans up with a forgotten character. Hopefully, Marvel Studios will see that opportunity and take it. For fans who did enjoy She-Hulk, it’s been too long since we’ve caught up with her.