Tom Holland’s Massive Marvel Payday for Spider-Man Revealed, Putting Him Alongside RDJ

In the early days of Marvel Studios, the film branch of the House of Ideas developed something of a reputation for not paying its stars all that well. A pay dispute is one reason why Terrance Howard departed the Iron Man series between films, replaced by Don Cheadle. That said, as the MCU became the most lucrative movie franchise in film history, the stars at the top of the call sheet started to secure major salaries. One of the biggest stories surrounding this came after Iron Man 3, when Robert Downey Jr.’s contract had concluded, but a lucrative deal was made to bring him back for Avengers: Age of Ultron, and the rest is history.

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To date, it’s no surprise that Robert Downey Jr. was able to secure massive Marvel paydays for all of his MCU returns, especially the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Now, he has some competition. brings word of the bag that Tom Holland has managed to pull in from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, revealing that the actor is on track to make over $100 million from his fourth solo movie in the MCU. When breaking down the math, though, it becomes clear that the majority of that is the result of the massive box office from the film, and not his initial paycheck.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day Salary Matches RDJ in Doomsday

The trade reports that Holland has a base salary of $20 million for his work in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but also has backend bonuses in his contract that are tied to the film’s total box office haul. As of this writing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has brought in more than $2 billion at the global box office, and though specific percentages were not revealed for how the success of the film will translate to bonuses for Holland, the fact that he’s going to add at least $80 million to his payday means it’s not an insignificant amount.

Furthermore, they bring word that there is no cap on the bonus that Holland might reap from the box office performance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. As a result, his final payment for the movie could be even higher than $100 million when all is said and done. To date, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has made $2,022,543,660 globally, a number that might well be out of date by the time you read this. The film is on track to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, meaning his bonus total can continue to soar.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Salaries Captain America: Civil War $250,000 Spider-Man: Homecoming $500,000 Spider-Man: Far From Home $4,000,000 Spider-Man: No Way Home $10,000,000 Spider-Man: Brand New Day $20,000,000

It’s worth adding that the reason Holland was able to not only secure a massive upfront salary for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, plus a healthy backend bonus system, is that the 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home marked the end of his initial contract with Marvel Studios. After three solo movies and three appearances in other Marvel films, Holland satisfied those terms, meaning Sony has to renegotiate his contract with him for the new movie, something they’ll almost certainly have to do for whatever shape the fifth Spider-Man movie with his character might take.

Considering the box office haul for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a fifth movie with Holland in the titular role is almost a guarantee at this point and is simply a matter of timing…but also making a deal with its star, who may be able to nab an even better salary next time.