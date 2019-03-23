Kevin Feige Says Mar-Vell’s Legacy Will Be Explored Beyond ‘Captain Marvel’

Captain Marvel held a few surprises for fans, but one of the biggest ones revolved around the identity of Mar-Vell. In the film, it is revealed that Annette Bening is actually Mar-Vell, a mentor to Carol Danvers in several ways. We hear about how she rebelled against the Kree after being sent to Earth, but we don’t get to really see her in action before Carol’s origin kicks in. There’s still plenty to explore in Mar-Velland what she did prior to her time in Captain Marvel, and according to Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige, it seems we will get more of her legacy down the line.

“Will we see it lived through more? Yeah. I mean, I think one of the things that’s fun to us about the timeline of this film and the potential of future stories with these characters is there’s a great past, not just of Mar-Vell, but of the entire Skrull/Kree conflict and also this gap of history between when Carol Danvers flew off with Talos at the end, spoiler, and when she arrives with the Avengers,” Feige told ScreenRant.

That suggests that Marvel wants to explore more of the timeline between Captain Marvel and Iron Man, and since it would likely involve the Kree (she did send them a message after all), that would be the perfect opportunity to explore more of Mar-Vell’s heroic exploits while also continuing to show why Mar-Vell meant so much to Carol.

“We wanted to give her her own corner of the universe, her own mythology,” Feige said. “While we’re not specific about this in the movie, there’s potential to understand where has she been this whole time? Why haven’t we seen her yet? The answer is revealed and hinted at in this movie as she was dealing with a colossal, universal conflict in another section of the MCU.”

We would love to see more of Mar-Vell in future films, and we hope we get the chance to see her sooner rather than later.

