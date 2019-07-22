Doctor Strange 2: Kevin Feige Seemingly Teased Clea and We All Missed It

Get out your tin foil hats because we’re about to go down one heck of a conspiracy-filled rabbit hole. Not even 48 hours ago, Kevin Feige took the stage at Hall H to unveil the next ten properties on Marvel Studios’ release schedule. Now that we’ve had a moment to catch our breath and process the massive reveals, we started picking apart the footage of the panel officially released by Walt Disney Studios. That’s where we stumbled across a peculiar line from Feige himself that led us to believe the rumors of Clea joining the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are true.

As you can see in the video above, Feige introduces Elizabeth Olsen as a supporting character in the film with her own series WandaVision directly tying into it. Prior to Olsen’s return to the stage, Feige says “When you have a strong sorcerer, it also helps when you have a strong witch and the Scarlet Witch is appearing in this movie alongside her.”

See where we’re going with this? It appears Feige implied Scarlet Witch would be appearing alongside the strong witch he teased, which would match up with the rumors from earlier in the year suggesting both Clea and Brother Voodoo were appearing in the sequel.

All that said, Feige is human…or at least we’re pretty sure he is…and this could just all be a flub. We both know you and I and most people would shake in our collective boots while trying to speak over 7,000 rabid fans. Then again, it could most certainly be a Freudian slip about what’s to come in the Scott Derrickson-directed movie.

Are you hoping for Clea to join Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? If it’s not Clea, what other witches from the Marvel mythos could be joining the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!