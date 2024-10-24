Disney+ Adds New 4K Steelbook Blu-ray Releases With Dolby Vision

The third round of Collector’s Edition Blu-ray releases for Disney+ shows has been unveiled, and it will include Star Wars and Marvel series The Mandalorian Season 3, Star Wars: Ahoska Season 1, Loki Season 2, and Hawkeye Season 1. What’s more, these will be the first Disney+ series Blu-rays to include Dolby Vision HDR, following Disney’s initial return to the format with Blu-ray releases for Deadpool & Wolverine and Alien: Romulus.

If you’re unfamiliar, Dolby Vision is a technology that can significantly improve the quality of video and provide a more immersive experience with better color, contrast, and brightness. The format is finding wider support on televisions, and it is already supported for streaming on Disney+ itself. All four releases will also feature Dolby Atmos soundtracks.

First revealed by Forbes, pre-orders for all four of the new releases will be available on October 31st with shipping slated for December 3rd. As with previous releases, the shows will be available in 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray with fancy Steelbook cases and collectible cards with artwork from Attila Szarka. Below you’ll find a breakdown of the special features for each new releases, including links where you should be able to pre-order them on Halloween.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Blu-ray

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3

Honoring the Magistrate: A Tribute to Carl Weathers — Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni pay tribute to Carl Weathers, the unforgettable talent behind Greef Karga.

— Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni pay tribute to Carl Weathers, the unforgettable talent behind Greef Karga. Galactic Legacy: The Creatures and Droids of “The Mandalorian ” — Discover the secrets of Season Three’s memorable creatures and droids with the artists who bring them to life.

” — Discover the secrets of Season Three’s memorable creatures and droids with the artists who bring them to life. Forging the Covert: Part Three — Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and the filmmakers explore the expanding world of Season Three’s Mandalorian warriors.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 1 Blu-ray

Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 1

Ahsoka: Legacy — Join cast and crew for a look at developing Ahsoka’s live-action series.

— Join cast and crew for a look at developing Ahsoka’s live-action series. Path of the Apprentice — Explore the dynamic of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka within the world between worlds.

— Explore the dynamic of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka within the world between worlds. Ghosts of the Past — Go deep with a spotlight on Ahsoka’s allies: Sabine, Hera, Ezra and Chopper.

— Go deep with a spotlight on Ahsoka’s allies: Sabine, Hera, Ezra and Chopper. Darkness Rising — Uncover the secrets of Ahsoka’s foes.

hawkeye Season 1 blu-ray

Marvel Studios Hawkeye Season 1

A Tale of Two Hawkeyes — Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop.

— Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop. Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Hawkeye.

— Take a look at some of the hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Hawkeye. Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye — Peer behind the scenes of the show with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the cast and crew.

Deleted Scenes

Follow the Trail — Young Kate leaves behind clues for a scavenger hunt.

— Young Kate leaves behind clues for a scavenger hunt. At The Stake — Clint reluctantly celebrates with a group of fans in the city.

— Clint reluctantly celebrates with a group of fans in the city. Burning of the Suit — Clint burns the Ronin suit.

— Clint burns the Ronin suit. Kate’s First Day at Work — Kate uses her awkward first day at work to her advantage.

— Kate uses her awkward first day at work to her advantage. Ice Cream — Little Maya finds out her dad can’t pick her up from practice.

— Little Maya finds out her dad can’t pick her up from practice. Detour — Clint and Kate find an unmarked car in front of her apartment.

— Clint and Kate find an unmarked car in front of her apartment. Friends? — Little Maya and Little Kazi meet for the first time when their fathers do business together.

— Little Maya and Little Kazi meet for the first time when their fathers do business together. You Never Miss — Clint’s relationship with his mom is revealed through childhood memories. Clint and his mom attempt to rob a convenience store, which ends up a disaster.

— Clint’s relationship with his mom is revealed through childhood memories. Clint and his mom attempt to rob a convenience store, which ends up a disaster. Moira Comes Home — Moira chases Clint and Kate out of her apartment.

— Moira chases Clint and Kate out of her apartment. Old Friend — Clint prepares a familiar weapon.

— Clint prepares a familiar weapon. Sorry — Maya and Clint have a moment of understanding after a battle.

— Maya and Clint have a moment of understanding after a battle. Until It’s Done — Eleanor takes a trip to have dinner. A shocking insight is revealed.

— Eleanor takes a trip to have dinner. A shocking insight is revealed. Boomerang — Clint and Kate gather supplies at a sporting goods store to build trick arrows.

Loki Season 2 blu-ray

Marvel Studios Loki Season 2

Loki Through Time — Travel through over a decade of Loki’s timeline with Tom Hiddleston, Kevin Feige and more as they dive deeper into the villainous yet lovable character that fans can’t get enough of in the Loki series.

— Travel through over a decade of Loki’s timeline with Tom Hiddleston, Kevin Feige and more as they dive deeper into the villainous yet lovable character that fans can’t get enough of in the Loki series. Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the fun moments on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 2.

— Take a look at some of the fun moments on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 2. Assembled: The Making of “Loki” Season 2 — Join the cast and crew of “Loki” Season 2 as they pull back the curtain on Loki’s Iatest MCU adventure.

Deleted / Extended Scenes