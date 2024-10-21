Agatha All Along brought back a familiar face from WandaVision this week and should probably spawn a popular piece of Marvel merch. Episode 6 decided to give us Billy Maximoff’s extended backstory for everything that happened in WandaVision until now. In doing so, Joe Locke’s character enlisted the help of Evan Peters’ Ralph Bohner. Now, MCU fans of the Disney+ shows haven’t heard that name in a while. But, the Quicksilver actor cameoed again and relayed a lot of the Westview details to Billy and his boyfriend. He also told the kids that Agatha Harkness basically lured him in, took his house and ruined his life. The witch seems to have laid claim to all his stuff and that includes his wardrobe. Agatha’s shirt choice near the end of this episode stems from this otherwise innocuous comment.

When Billy tries to break into Agatha’s house, he runs afoul of the WandaVision antagonist. She catches him trying to escape with her family amulet and then interrogates him. But, rather than the sleek TV procedural we saw these events through in Episode 1, it’s just in her living room. She’s got a toy water gun and Kathryn Hahn is wearing a Bohner Family Reunion t-shirt. (The shirt reads “pitch a tent” for good measure.) So, once that image made its way to social media, Marvel fans had a field day. They’re calling for the shirt to get tossed into production so they can own such a goofy suggestive statement on their chests. It makes sense, that AvengersCon gear moved after Ms. Marvel. Something similar could happen here too. The viewership numbers on Agatha All Along have been fantastic so far.

Agatha All Along: Marvel’s Wandavision Cameo Merch Is Something That Every MCU Fan Should Want

Bohner Family Reunion SHirt…perfection

The man responsible for this iconic shirt decided to bless us with the rationale behind this delightful costume choice. Daniel Selon Hopped on Instagram to share his thoughts about making this wild t-shirt. It turns out, the costume designer talked to Kathryn Hahn about the backstory for Bohner and that’s where the design of this delightful top came from. , throughout the run of Agatha All Along, we’ve seen the titular witch squatting in Westview at that familiar abode. This episode even mentions the fact that Bohner’s physical media collection got stolen by Agatha. ( if you pay attention to the scene where she tapes Billy up and throws him in the closet, those Blu-rays are hanging out in the background.) This is just another layer of laying it on thick that she took over this man’s house and wouldn’t let it go.

“Here’s an origin story for you: Kathryn brilliantly asked me, ‘where did Agatha’s clothes come from? If I’ve taken over Ralph Bohner‘s house, whose clothes am I wearing?’ So we decided that for the lucid version of the interrogation scene, we should see her wearing something that existed in Ralph’s closet,” Selon revealed. “I thought, he’s definitely a graphic t-shirt kind of dude and I bet there’s an old family reunion t-shirt in his dresser drawer. How about a camping theme? Jac and the writers brainstormed some jokes, my team sketched this graphic and here we are! Privately I wondered, are we really going to squeeze a boner joke into this dark and mysterious show about witches? Is this the best job ever? The answer to both questions was YES!”

Ralph Bohner Fits Into The Grand Marvel Tradition Of Tying Things Back In

Ralph really returned.

Of course there’s no such thing as an MCU title not tying back into the main story lines that have helped establish all of these different shows and movies. But, Agatha All Along is special in that regard because it decides to revisit an element from an older MCU show that was a bit divisive in its time. (Mostly because the audience worked themselves into thinking that major reveals were coming for the future of the MCU from WandaVision instead of it being a story about Scarlet Witch and Vision alone.) Moments like Avengers: Endgame having to revisit Thor: The Dark World come to mind. Fans might want to prepare themselves now for that moment in Avengers: Secret Wars when for some reason Secret Invasion plays a role in the wildness. Just like those moments, there’s always a measure of lemonade to be made from the varying fan opinions.

