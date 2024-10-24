Did Agatha All Along Confirm Scarlet Witch Is Alive?

Perhaps the biggest question coming out of the latest Agatha All Along episode is whether or not the Scarlet Witch is dead or alive. Agatha All Along is a spinoff of WandaVision featuring Kathryn Hahn in the title role, as well as the return of Wanda Maximoff’s son Billy, aka the hero Wiccan. As fun as following their journey down the Witches’ Road has been, Scarlet Witch is the big elephant in the room for dedicated Marvel fans. We all watched Scarlet Witch “die” in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but if there’s one thing comics has taught us, it that unless you see a body, it’s only a matter of time until a character is resurrected.

Agatha All Along has continuously brought up the subject of Scarlet Witch and whether she’s alive, but this week’s episode comes to closest to actually providing an answer. Agatha and Wiccan even have a nice talk about mother dearest, and it appears Wiccan doesn’t have such warm feelings about Scarlet Witch like her dedicated fanbase does. This is understandable since Wanda Maximoff is Billy’s mother. William, the body Billy is inhabiting, had a whole family and life before he got tangled up in the Scarlet Witch’s Westview affairs. So is Scarlet Witch alive? Is she dead? Let’s investigate, shall we.

*WARNING: Spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 7 “Death’s Hand In Mine” are below.

image credit: marvel studios

Early on in the new Agatha All Along episode we follow Agatha and Billy/William/Wiccan as they walk the Witches’ Road. Billy is trying to read Agatha’s mind, but after he’s unsuccessful he just asks his questions out loud. The first question is about Rio, which Agatha sidesteps. We learn later on that Rio is the manifestation of Death. After Agatha teases Billy about being his mom’s former ex-best friend, he responds that Scarlet Witch isn’t his mom.

“Is Wanda Maximoff really dead?” Billy asks Agatha. “Yes. No. Maybe,” Agatha teases. When Billy asks if she saw a body, Agatha reveals that she did. Though when asked if anybody else saw the body, Agatha claims it’s hard to say.

Scarlet Witch may still be out there alive

image credit: marvel studios

Since Agatha claims she saw Scarlet Witch’s corpse, this means Wanda must have been the dead body Agatha was investigating in the premiere of Agatha All Along. We know the body was crushed and the woman had black fingertips, which match Scarlet Witch being crushed under Wundagore Mountain after using the Darkhold magic to reunite with her kids in the multiverse. Plus, the autopsy card in the morgue was magically filled in with “W. Maximoff.”

The reason Agatha questions if anyone else saw the body is because she was still under the Scarlet Witch spell from the end of WandaVision. Agatha became a member of the Westview police force, so her fellow officers that responded to the dead body report would have also seen the identity of the woman found dead. Rio was also with Agatha in the morgue, but as we learned, her true identity is Death, so she wouldn’t count.

It’s been fun to pick through the breadcrumbs of clues Agatha All Along has dropped regarding Scarlet Witch. Billy’s main goal for completing the Witches’ Road is to find his twin brother Tommy, but another outcome could be a reunion with his mom. Scarlet Witch will always have a connection with both Billy and Agatha, so it’s only a matter of time until we see them all reunited once again.

