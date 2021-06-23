Loki Episode 3 Confirms Loki's Sexuality

✖

Marvel Studios brought out its newest episode of Loki today, and the update was just what fans wanted. After being introduced to the TVA's wanted Variant, Loki goes on the run after his female counterpart, and some discussions are had over a drink. And by the end of episode three, Loki makes sure to vocalize his own sexuality by identifying as queer.

So you have been warned! There are spoilers below for Loki episode three!

For those caught up with Loki, you will know what episode three bought to the table. After meeting his female counterpart in episode two, Loki follows his other half through a portal to the TVA. It is there the pair are stopped by the Judge and make a desperate escape to a doomed moon far in the future. Loki must work with his new ally - who calls herself Sylvie - to survive. But during one of their most poignant talks, the pair discover they both identify as LGBTQ+.

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

The conversation is held during the pair's first escape attempt as Sylvie asks about Loki and his take on love. "You're a prince," she notes. "Must've been would-be princesses or perhaps, another price."

Loki answers easily, saying, "A bit of both. I suspect the same as you." This answer confirms Loki is queer, and his bisexuality is nothing new to fans of the comics. After all, Loki has long been presumed as queer, and his run in Loki: Agent of Asgard affirmed the fan theory. Back in 2014, writer Al Ewing confirmed Loki's bisexuality and did explore his view of love to the delight of fans. Now, Disney+ is following in those footsteps, and fans of the MCU are loving how well this revelation was handled.

