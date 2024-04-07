Kirsten Dunst Hasn't Seen Other Marvel Movies Besides Spider-Man

Kirsten Dunst hasn't seen any new Spider-Man movies, but she has seen Paw Patrol.

Alex Garland's Civil War is heading to theaters this month, and it stars Kirsten Dunst as a war journalist caught up in a fictional conflict set in the United States. Dunst has been opening up about her career during the press tour, and she's answered a lot of questions about her days playing Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. She revealed it was "miserable" filming the iconic kiss with Tobey Maguire from the first film, and recently shared that she hasn't seen any Marvel movies released since Spider-Man 3 came out in 2007.

"It's just not my thing," she told Variety when asked about comic book movies. "But I did see Paw Patrol."

While some might find that comparison odd, Dunst was talking about her kids with Jesse Plemons. She also explained, "We're just not a 'Siri, play whatever' household. Our kids don't have iPads either. If they want to use an iPad on the plane, it's Dad's iPad. And we're not phone-at-restaurant kind of people ... I'm not raising a kid that can't have conversations at the table."

Why Wasn't Kisten Dunst in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the return of multiple actors from Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, including Maguire. However, Dunst recently confirmed that she wasn't asked back.

"No," she said when asked if Marvel reached out to her about returning for the film. "I would have."

In the same interview, Dunst described what she would like to see in a new Spider-Man film. "It would be funny to be like, 'OK, let's take Tobey [Maguire] and I and do it in a weird indie way where it's like a different kind of superhero film.' Like how they did that movie Chronicle. It could be cool."

Dunst has also made it clear that she would return to Marvel if asked.

"I would do it. Why not? That would be fun," Dunst told Variety. "I would never say no to something like that... I'd be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies."

"There's still time. I mean, listen, no one's asked me about anything but I do think that...I mean, this multi-universe just keeps going on and on. I wouldn't...I feel like that could happen," Dunst shared with Deadline.

You can catch Kirsten Dunst in Civil War in theaters on April 12th.