Spider-Man's Kirsten Dunst Reflects on How "Miserable" It Was Filming Iconic Kiss

Spider-Man star Kirsten Dunst addressed one big problem with that iconic kiss scene from the movie. On The Jonathan Ross Show, she explained that the pouring rain during the sequence made it hard to capture the moment. Dunst recalled, "It was pouring with rain, freezing, Tobey couldn't breathe so it was almost like I was resuscitating him." Challenges with Spider-Man's costume have been well-documented over time. Add in the fact that this moment is supposed to be very romantic and it is a miracle this became an iconic film moment for so many fans out there. She did receive one big push to really make it special though

Dunst remembered during the show, "I remember [the film's director] Sam Raimi giving me a book of famous kisses to be inspired but also he really wanted to make it special even though it was kind of miserable actually doing it."

Could We See Her Return To Spider-Man?

Now, despite some of the hardship on-set, Dunst has remained very practical about the idea of a return. People have been wondering if she's cool with coming back to Spider-Man in this current age of multiverse mania. When asked directly, the actress made it clear. "Yes," Dunst told Marie Claire recently, "because you get paid a lot of money, and I have two children, and I support my mother." So, that door is clearly open and most theater-goers have hearts. It would be hard not to be moved by the sight of a clearly older version of Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst smiling at each other.

The actress previously joked about the ubiquity of the multiverse concept with Backstage Magazine. "You know I'd join that multiverse!" she smirked. "I feel like I'm the only one that hasn't joined it. I'm like, 'Please put me in. Put me in the lineup.' I need to pay for my house and kids." As always, the money is probably there.

Could Spider-Man 4 Really Happen?

Spider-Man 4 has been a hot topic on the Internet for a while now. (Part of the fun is that I could be talking about Tom Holland or Tobey Maguire here!) ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with Thomas Haden Church and he believes that the Raimi sequel could absolutely happen within the next few years.

"You know, Jack, I don't think it's ever gonna happen," Church revealed. "There were some conversations about it probably three years ago. There were some conversations about maybe, but it's such a unique thing. You know, I never really spoke to Paul [Giamatti] about it. We exchanged messages. I did talk to Alexander a little bit about it and then the producer Michael London and, of course, Searchlight was chomping to do it, you know, because that's an automatic hit. Especially with Alexander, Paul, and I together again ... They pitched me the story of what they wanted us to do, which was a great idea and there was some talk about it but then it just sort of, I don't know, it just drifted away."

"But Sandman, there's been some rumors that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I'd do it tomorrow," Church added. "You know, they've never asked me to show up in another movie, another Marvel film," he added when ComicBook.com's Chris Killian suggested Secret Wars as a possible place for Church to pop up. "But, you know, I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire], and that's the one that ... They had an option for me to do Spiderman 4 when there was going to be a Spiderman 4. They had an option on me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I'm getting a little old."

