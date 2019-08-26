Krypton Star Cameron Cuffe Wants to Play One of the MCU’s X-Men

When fans on Twitter compared Krypton star Cameron Cuffe to the newly-cleaned-up Winter Soldier in newly-released promotional art for Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the star said that he likes what Sebastian Stan is doing with the role — and that if he could choose his own Marvel Cinematic Universe role, he would love to take on the part of Cyclops, a founding member of the X-Men. That character, previously played by James Marsden, Tim Pocock, and Tye Sheridan, has appeared in almost every feature-length X-Men movie. Ironically, Marsden played Cyclops for director Bryan Singer, who then brought him over to the world of Superman to play the role of Lois Lane’s husband in Superman Returns.

To be completely accurate, Cuffe did not name Cyclops per se, but his comment — seen in the tweet below — made it pretty obvious who he was talking about. The failure of X-Men: Dark Phoenix brought an ignoble end to twenty years of Fox X-Men movies, finishing the saga on a sour note and setting the stage for an inevitable full reboot of the property now that Disney owns Fox and the X-Men are fully under the control of Marvel Studios. Studio head Kevin Feige has said that they do not have any immediate plans for the X-Men characters (other than Deadpool, who is kind of a special circumstance), but that they have been talking for a while about how to integrate the heroes into the broader Marvel Universe.

Hahaha, I think Sebastian Stan is doing a great job as The Winter Soldier. Besides, my MCU dream role wears Ruby Quartz shades… https://t.co/DIU7Y9UVSv — Cameron Cuffe (@thecameroncuffe) August 26, 2019

…I mean, I guess it’s as close to heat vision as a Marvel hero is going to get, at least visually.

Cuffe was one of the first to comment on Krypton‘s cancellation. A few days later, showrunner Cameron Welsh — who had been moving his house when the cancellation news broke wide — took to social media to thank the fans for their support and talk a little bit about what might have been, and what he wished he had got to.

Krypton took place 200 years ago, and centered on the character of Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), Superman’s grandfather. In the first season, Brainiac threatened the city of Kandor on Krypton, but was turned back when Seg teamed up with General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon), who turned out to be his son from the future. Seg’s other son, Jor-El (who would go on to be Superman’s father), was born during season two, meaning that at one point Seg would have had a child with both of his two love interests on the series, Lyta-Zod (Georgina Campbell) and Nyssa Vex (Wallis Day).

