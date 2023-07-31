LEGO Captain America Shield Replica Set Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's the beginning of a new month, and that means there are loads of new LEGO sets to get your hands on. One of the biggest releases for August 2023 is this model of Captain America's shield as it appeared in the MCU. At 3128-pieces, it promises to be a fun and challenging build for adults. When complete, a display piece measuring 18.5 in. (47 cm) in diameter will be your reward.

The 76262 Marvel Captain America Shield LEGO set also includes a Captain America minifigure holding a shield and Thor's hammer, Mjölnir. it will be in-stock starting tonight, July 31st / August 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop and here on Amazon priced at $199.99. Additional Marvel-themed LEGO releases that will launch at that time can be found below. UPDATE: All sets are live now! Amazon links added where applicable.

Note that you can find all of the upcoming releases for August 1st here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. You can take advantage of LEGO VIP offers by signing up for a free account right here.

Speaking of Captain America, the next film in the franchise is dubbed Captain America: Brave New World, and it is slated to hit theaters on August 26th 2024. Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast spoke to Captain America 4 producer Nate Moore about what's next for Sam Wilson. The executive gestured toward some very key differences between Steve Rogers and the new Captain America as Phase 4 and 5 build the ramp toward The Multiverse Saga.

"I think, [Sam's] not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," Brave New World producer Nate Moore previously told us during the podcast. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next?"

Who's all in Captain America 4?

In addition to Anthony Mackie returning as the eponymous Avenger in Captain America: Brave New World, other returning actors include Liv Tyler (Betty Ross), Tim Blake Nelson (The Leader), Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradley), and Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres). Shira Haas is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the iconic Marvel comics character Sabra in the film while Harrison Ford is playing Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the place of the late William Hurt. Captain America: Brave New World is being directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox).

"The first day was so intimidating," Mackie recently revealed to Inverse about working with Ford. "I was so f*cking nervous I couldn't remember my lines. He's Harrison f*cking Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he's such a cool guy. He's everything a movie star should be. He would say, 'Let's shoot this piece of sh*t.' And everybody was like, 'Yeah, let's shoot this sh*t.'" Mackie can't go into specifics about his scenes with Ford, but he notes that there are plenty of them. "We spent a good bit of time together. Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That's their relationship in the storyline."

Captain America: Brave New World is currently scheduled to hit theaters on August 26, 2024.