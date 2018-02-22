Logan’s X-Men Movies Connection Confirmed

Logan (aka Wolverine 3) is coming to theaters next week riding a high tide of fan buzz (4.26/5 in our user anticipation ratings!) and positive early reviews (Read: Comicbook.com’s Official Logan Review).

Star Hugh Jackman’s “Final Ride” as Wolverine is being praised for its powerful character story – one that is admittedly more of a standalone epilogue rather than a continuing chapter of the X-Men movie universe. In fact, Logan’s position in the X-Men movie continuity has been a vague thing; it has obvious Easter egg connections to the other X-Men and Wolverine films, but leaves a lot of what happened between the franchise we know, and the near-future Logan takes place in, unexplained.

However, now the creative minds behind the X-Men movie universe are opening up and revealing how Logan is connected to the rest fo the franchise – and what those connections reveal about upcoming X-Men films.

Be Warned: While nothing major is revealed, MILD SPOILERS do Follow!

The DNA Connection

In an interview with Cinemablend, X-Men movie producer (and rumored director of the next X-Men movie) Simon Kinberg revealed that the storyline in Logan involving young Laura / X-23 is – as many fans suspected – connected to the mid-credits scene in X-Men: Apocalypse. The scene in Apocalypse showed the mysterious Essex Corporation collecting Wolverine’s DNA after his breakout from the Weapon X facility, thanks to inadvertent assistance from the young X-Men team.

When asked if that scene is supposed to fill in the backstory of how Logan‘s evil corporation Transigen creates X-23, Kinberg said, “Yes, that is the implication.” Of course, fans who saw X-Men: Apocalypse were waiting for Logan to possibly reveal a new X-Men movie archvillain: Mr. Sinister – and Kinberg addressed that, as well.

The Mr. Sinister Connection

The name “Essex Corporation” is an obvious allusion to the X-Men villain, Mr. Sinister. It’s only a MILD SPOILER to say that Sinister doesn’t show up in Logan, as director James Mangold has openly explained why the villain doesn’t appear in the film. However, as Kinberg revealed to Cinemablend, there are plans for Mr. Sinister to make an appearance in future X-Men movies:

“The short answer is yes. We would love to see Sinister. I think he is one of the great untapped villains in the X-Men universe, and we do have plans to introduce him into the world.”

Could the possible Logan end-credits scene be a Sinister introduction? Mangold has already shot that possibility down. Our best giess is that it could be Kinberg himself – through his X-Men: Supernova movie – who introduces Sinister into the X-Men movie universe, via his classic obsession with Jean Grey’s Phoenix power.

“In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.”

Logan stars Hugh Jackman (Logan), Boyd Holbrook (Donald Pierce), Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier), Dafne Keen (Laura Kinney/X-23), Doris Morgado (Maria), Stephen Merchant (Caliban), Elizabeth Rodriguez (Gabriela), and Richard E. Grant (Dr. Zander Rice). James Mangold is directing and helped on the screenplay along with Scott Frank and Michael Green.

Logan hits theaters on March 3, 2017.

