Loki Costume Designer Revals History Behind Ravonna Renslayer's 1893 Look

The third episode of Loki's second season, "1893," took place in the titular year and saw the main cast of characters attending the iconic Chicago World's Fair. ComicBook.com recently spoke to Loki costume designer Christine Wada, who talked about creating looks for the 1970s in addition to other time periods. In fact, she explained just how complex Ravonna Renslayer's (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) outfit is in the new episode.

"What's interesting is I was looking at all of these [costumes on display] earlier and I was thinking that the season became so difficult to figure out – the colors – because they time travel," Wada explained. "So it was just how could we make them not feel goofy when you also see them in these other eras. So it was like, I think everything kind of becomes tonally really vintage all the way across the board, which is fantastic, and kind of timelessly vintage."

She added while pointing to Renslayer's 1893 costume, "This is pretty fantastic because it's based on a bicycle suit from that era that women ... it's actually culottes. The thing is, it really had a front panel that buttoned on that you could – and this is true to the era – so it had this front panel that buttoned on, so it looked like a skirt and women could then unbutton it and take it off or button it to the side and get on a bicycle. But it became problematic for the action, too, so we just never used the panel."

Christine Wada Explains How She Made Loki Costumes More Comfortable:

During Loki's first season, Wada made headlines for designing Slyvie's (Sophia Di Martino) costume to have easy access for breastfeeding. We asked Wada if she made any special modifications this time around, and she revealed she made detachable sleeves so the actors could be more comfortable between takes.

"Yeah, I think the Temporal Core suit, I definitely feel pretty proud of that engineering feat," Wada shared. "It was like building a spaceship," she added with a laugh. "I think it had similar specifications in terms of actors' needs. I really wanted to make sure they weren't going to get too hot in it. So I designed the sleeves to come off. So between takes, it wasn't having to get them out of the entire suit, which would take a lot of time. So I made it so we could just take off the sleeves. I've made it modular for actor comfortability."



"Those suits get really hot and they're cumbersome, but then to take it all the way off and put it all the way back on is a lot of time for camera to be waiting," Wada added. "So I was trying to figure out the Tetris of that, but also it helped to give the suit volume."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ComicBook.com's podcast Phase Zero will be recording live episodes every week following Loki season 2's new episodes on Disney+. Each week we will review, break down, and discuss the latest installment of the new Marvel series immediately after the episode's conclusion! The new episodes will be broadcast live on the Phase Zero channel on YouTube before being made available on all major podcast platforms. You can subscribe to the Phase Zero channel now and turn on notifications to make sure you don't miss the Loki Season 2 bonus episodes!

What do you think of Loki's second season so far? Tell us in the comments!