Loki: What Is Victor Timely's Secret Kang Device?

Loki's latest episode teased Victor Timely's greatest invention and we have some theories about what he's got planned. Jonathan Majors's latest Kang variant could have just revealed some key items that will transform him into Kang the Conqueror. In Season 2's third episode, Timely is rushing off to the TVA with Miss Minutes before he grabs a "Throughput Multiplier" to help stabilizing the Temporal Loom holding all of reality together. While the prototype has that name in the episode, the shape of his contraption led some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to wonder if there could be some other use for his invention. The most likely objects Timely could have invented were Kang's Time Sphere or the Multiversal Engine Core.

Now, devoted MCU fans probably remember Kang's quest for the Multiversal Engine Core in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Stuck in the Quantum Realm, the stranded conqueror needed that orb to escape his prison. (For eons, he was just a man pondering his orb…) However, viewers should not count out his Time Sphere chair, either. Even with limited powere, it granted him the ability to dominate the Quantum Realm with an iron fist.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Timely weird little invention would be a way for Marvel to nod toward Kang's Light of the Centuries Sphere. That's a classic Avengers comics nod from a story where the villain brought the heroes to his future. In Avengers #69 (1969), Kang summons the Avengers to 4000 A.D. to help him best The Grandmaster the ultimate prize, the ability to revive his unconscious love Ravonna Renslayer. As an added bonus for MCU fans, this kind of conflict easily resembles the setup of Secret Wars as two god-like beings summon figures to a battlefield to determine superiority. For even more comic fun, the Avengers have to do battle against the Squadron Sinister aka. The Squadron Supreme. (They're a pastiche of the Justice League of America over with DC Comics.)

Timely's Invention Could Be A Prototype Multiversal Engine Core

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

One option for Victor Timely's great creation is an item that MCU fans have probably already seen: the Multiversal Engine Core from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In that film, Kang the Conqueror needed the macguffin to return to his conquering ways. He enlisted Scott Lang to help with his shrinking abilities to get the orb out of a probability storm. Once it was returned, he was going straight to Earth-616 and burning everything to the ground. So, letting him develop it in the first place is probably not a good thing! As with most inventions though, it was likely developed for some other purpose and then used for nefarious means.

Timely consistently mentions his desire to perfect his inventions by using the technology from the future. With the chair and the orb, he could continue on the path laid out by He Who Remains at the end of Loki Season 1. Unfortunately for the Avengers and their allies, that means a Multiversal War between the warring Kangs even quicker. For now, it seems like a safe bet that whatever Timely is holding in that scene will hold the key to one of Kang's greatest hits later.

Is Timely's Greatest Invention The Time Chair?

(Photo: Jay Maidment)

Another great possibility for the device that Victor Timely guarded so closely was Kang the Conqueror's time chair (called a Time Sphere in-universe). As you can see from some of the stills from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the time chair has the same sort of egg/spheroid shape as the object that Timely was holding. It also closes in the front in a similar mechanism to the object that the inventor had. So, it all makes a lot of sense. As powerful as the Multiverse Power Core is, the Time Chair is necessary to make the most out of it. It's how the Kang in Quantumania began his reign over the Quantum Realm. As an added bonus, this episode takes time to lampshade the fact that Victor Timely loves an eccentric seat.

Back when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was on the way, Kevin Feige teased the Time Chair and its importance to Kang the Conqueror. He told Empire Magazine that getting a hold of it was his major goal in the film. "Kang's a very powerful person, but when we meet him he's in a position where he needs to get that power back," Feige revealed. "He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere, and anywhen he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles."

Will Loki Witness The Birth of The MCU's Big Bad?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing.

Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Do you think Timely's big creation was? Let us know down in the comments!