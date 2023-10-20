Loki Producer Reveals How Tom Hiddleston Influenced Season 2

Loki Season 2 was directly molded by Tom Hiddleston. Marvel producer Kevin Wright told TV Insider about the actor's quote that really shaped Loki's arc for this season. Basically, the Disney+ series is a journey into self-discovery and Hiddleston thought this Season is about Loki becoming the best version of himself. Moments like the interrogation in Episode 2 of this season really show how far the god of mischief has come in the last few years. While Loki's not a true-blue hero yet, there are more signs than ever that he's changed his ways. More squabbling with Sylvie this week and using more of his powers than ever also illustrate his journey. Here's what the producer had to say about Loki's development so far.

"He's a character who has not lived up to his full potential yet," Wright said when asked about Loki's arc. "And that was the exciting journey for us in Season 2 was we want this Loki to become the best version of himself. And something that Tom would say was like, 'You cannot become the best version of yourself in life until you really embrace your past and who you are, and fully kind of reckon with your being and the things that you've done and what you want to do.'"

Loki's Magic Abilities Are Growing In Season 2 As Well

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Fans of the Marvel Studios franchise have noticed that Loki is a lot quicker to use magic in Season 2 of this show. Wright also alluded to this in his interview. During Season 1, there was a sort of identity crisis for Loki. He's not "special" anymore because he's just one of many variants. But, what makes the 616 version of Loki great is that he has the capacity to change. A lot of his variants cannot say the same. As Hiddleston's MCU character grows, so do his magic powers. One day, maybe he'll be able to match Sylvie or Classic Loki in that department. For now, this is just an exciting development that lets fans bask in that glorious purpose from another angle.

"Finding yourself in a constant journey, and we wanted this season to be that," Wright elaborated. "Each step along the way, you're starting to see a progression of Loki, and the magic is a fun way to show that… Through the way he carries himself, you're seeing him become a real leader in some ways. It was just something that felt natural to the story, but also, luckily, I think it's something the fans desperately want to see as well."

Where Will Loki Time Travel to Next?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing.

Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

