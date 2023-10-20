Marvel Explains Loki's Miss Minutes Twist

Marvel explained Loki's big Miss Minutes twist from this week's episode. Season 2 addressed where Ravonna Renslayer and the rogue A.I. have been since the end of Season 1. Marvel.com chatted with executive producer Kevin Wright about Miss Minutes's seeming heel turn. But, the producer thinks she's "in the gray area" instead of being an all-out villain. The character confronts Victor Timely about her feelings for him and the Kang variant's reluctance to give her a real body. She tries to do away with Timely all together and it was both scary and a little shocking for viewers. Wright says that the team behind Loki wanted to balance the gravity of the situation while not dipping over into cartoonish parody.

"At the end of Season 1, we know she's kind of duplicitous and she's got a bigger plan going on. But I think it was intriguing to play with, what is that plan? Why is she doing it? In Episode 3, when she speaks to Victor Timely about the past that they had, I think it's really kind of moving," Wright told Marvel. "It's weird, you get she's an artificial intelligence, but there is some kind of maybe consciousness there that she's had these experiences, and she kind of longs for this connection again."

He wondered, "Is her programming [written] to make that loyalty for him? Or, as she says, she was given the free will to write her own programming? Is this a naturally growing kind of emotion that she's having? I just think that's a cool space creatively to sit in. And of course, when she's rejected, she'll go off the rails. That's fun, too, because she's vindictive."

Loki Drops A Major Thor Easter Egg

Fans of the Thor mythos got a very fun surprise during Season 2's third episode. While Loki and Mobius stroll across the 1893 World's Fair, they encounter statues of Thor, Odin, and Balder the Brave! Now, not a lot has been said about the other Asgardian sibling. But, it feels like Marvel has been making an effort to get Balder in there somewhere for a while. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast sat down with Kevin Wright to discuss this Marvel Easter egg and talk about the process of trying to integrate Balder into the bigger picture for a while now.

"Balder is always a funny one because he has not found his way into an MCU project to this point and it felt like that is part of the joke to us," Wright said. "It's 'Why not? Why is he seemingly being erased from history?' which we wanted to then turn a little bit at the World's Fair. We're always looking for ways to organically get those things in and not force it."

Loki's Mysteries Help Set Up Secret Wars

(Photo: marvel studios)

There are so many secrets swirling around Loki Season 2 and they keep widening every week. One big question that will probably linger until the end of the season is how this will move the MCU's Multiverse Saga towards Avengers: Secret Wars. Despite Kang literally being at the center of the narrative in Loki and meeting the one variant that was holding everything together, some fans want a more concrete bursting out of the Multiversal War that has been talked about since the end of Season 1. (Remember that we're basically already there as of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's post credits scene.)

"He's become that and I remember [Michael] Waldron and I would talk a lot about in season one or just kind of acknowledge in season one, so much of the first two, three phases of Marvel storytelling do track back through Loki and the choices he made, Even Thanos coming to Earth is a ramification of Loki not doing his job in Avengers," Kevin Wright previously told ComicBook.com.

"So all of that plays out and as we were developing this, we were kind of like, 'Oh, in a broad sense, it would be really cool if the coming phases also ran through Loki and his choices, but in a different, unexpected way,'" he added. "It always, I mean those are kind of like broad discussions, but we always are focusing in on just what we're doing and try not to get too bogged down by the bigger picture. If we tell our story really well, the rest of the MCU will embrace it."

Will Loki Save The Multiverse in Season 2?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing.

Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Is Miss Minutes really a villain? Let us know down in the comments!