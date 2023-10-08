Loki Costume Designer Teases a 1970s Timeline (Exclusive)

The season premiere of Loki, "Ouroboros," was released on Disney+ this week and it picked up right where the season one finale left off. After Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the timelines started branching, and now Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is stuck time slipping in the TVA. With Loki jumping around in time, Marvel fans can expect to see some different eras throughout the season. In the episode's post-credit scene, Sylvie walks into a McDonald's in 1982, and we can expect to see more of the decade in the series. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Loki costume designer Christine Wada, and she teased a 1970s storyline.

"I do think that the seventies is my favorite time," Wada shared when asked about her favorite era to dress in Loki. "I just like where it lands and I love taking people out of their armor or just the uniform and putting them into this glamorous environment. Fun for our characters and think it's just... fun."

Christine Wada On Returning For Loki Season 2:

During ComicBook.com's interview with Wada, she also explained why she wanted to return for Loki's second season.

"First of all, the story really never ended in Season One," Wada explained. "So I had to complete the journey with the team. But of course, I really do think that this team and this job is just incredibly special. I think that probably starts from the pages and Tom [Hiddleston] and just the dedication everybody has to building this story and the quirkiness of it ... there was no way I couldn't. I knew it wasn't going to be the exact same thing. I knew it would be just expanding on the original vision. I mean, I think the best way to describe it is, I never really thought that this would be Season Two. I've just seen it as Part Two."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ComicBook.com's podcast Phase Zero will be recording live episodes every week following Loki season 2's new episodes on Disney+. Each week we will review, breakdown, and discuss the latest installment of the new Marvel series immediately after the episode's conclusion! The new episodes will be broadcast live on the Phase Zero channel on YouTube before being made available on all major podcast platforms. You can subscribe to the Phase Zero channel now and turn on notifications to make sure you don't miss the Loki Season 2 bonus episodes!

Did you enjoy the first episode of Loki's new season? Tell us in the comments!