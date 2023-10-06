Loki: Does Kang Appear in Season 2 Episode 1?

Jonathan Majors made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as "He Who Remains" in the final episode of Loki's first season. Earlier this year, the actor returned as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The post-credit scene of the threequel teased the actor's return in Loki Season 2. The scene saw Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobuis (Owen Wilson) watching from the crowd as Victor Timely (Majors) hosts a rally. While it was assumed the scene was from Loki, it got fans wondering just how many variants of Majors' "He Who Remains" will show up in the second season. Now that the first episode of Season 2 has been released on Disney+, we finally know whether or not Majors shows up immediately. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

You do not see Kang, Victor Timely, or any other "He Who Remains" variant played by Majors in the first episode of Loki's second season. However, the character's presence is felt throughout the episode. Not only does Loki hear an audio message from Kang, but as Loki timeslips to different points of the TVA, various statues of the character can be spotted.

In the past, Loki enters the TVA's war room, but it's empty. There, he hears a recording of "He Who Remains" speaking to Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). He also sees various versions of "He Who Remains" on the wall. When Loki makes it back to the main timeline, he is in the same war room, but now Mobius and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) are there requesting a halt on all pruning while they uncover the truth about the TVA. Loki uses a pruning stick to remove a layer of the wall, uncovering the images of "He Who Remains" he saw in the past.

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Stay tuned for more updates about Loki Season 2.