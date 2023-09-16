Jonathan Majors Trial Sets Next Hearing Date

A date has been set for the next hearing in Jonathan Majors' assault case. On Friday, Judge Michael Gaffey set Wednesday, October 25th as the next hearing date for the case, according to Variety. The new date comes after the judge heard from Majors' attorneys Priya Chaudhry and Seth Zuckermann as well as the Manhattan District Attorney's office. Major's legal team had filed a motion to dismiss the case on September 12th. the district attorney's office has until October 6th to respond and then the defense has to respond by October 13th. Majors will be allowed to appear for the October 25th hearing virtually but is required to attend in-person once the trial officially begins.

The Marvel star was arrested in March in Manhattan and charged with assault and aggravated harassment after an alleged domestic dispute with a woman. The woman reported that she had been assaulted by Majors and then went to the hospital with injuries to her head and neck. Majors has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In March, the New York Police Department Issued a Statement Regarding the Incident

In March, the NYPD released a statement regarding the incident involving Majors, outlining that they had responded to a 911 call for a domestic dispute.

"On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct.," the statement begins. "A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

As was noted, Majors' team has maintained the actor's innocence.

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," Priya Chaudhry told the press in a previous statement. "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever," Chaudhry added. "Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

Will Jonathan Majors Still Appear in Loki Season 2?

Following Majors' arrest, the actor reportedly parted ways with his management, Entertainment 360, and PR firm, Lede Company, with Entertainment 360 citing "issues of the actor's personal behavior." Majors was also dropped from two upcoming films and an ad campaign involving the MLB's Texas Rangers. However, Majors is still set to appear in the second season of Marvel's Loki, as seen in the trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series which features Majors as Victor Timely, a Kang the Conqueror Variant first seen in the post credits scene for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Loki Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, October 6th.