Loki EP Says Jonathan Majors Arrest Didn't Force Any Season 2 Changes

The second season of Loki premieres in just a matter of days, continuing the grand narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a major way. In addition to new storylines for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and company, the show has been confused to introduce Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors), another variant of Kang the Conqueror. Majors has been in the headlines in recent months after he was arrested and charged with assault and harassment regarding an alleged domestic dispute, but according to Loki producer Kevin Wright, the real-life situation did not impact the actor's role in Season 2 — in part because of how the new episodes were filmed.

"No," Wright recently told Variety, when asked if Majors' arrest changed Season 2. "This is maybe — not maybe — this is the first Marvel series to never have any additional photography. The story that is on screen is the story we set out to make. We went out there with a very specific idea of what we wanted this to be, and we found a way to tell it in that production period. It's very much what's on screen on Disney+."

When asked if there was any discussion about changing Season 2 in the wake of Majors' allegations, Wright confirmed that that wasn't the case.

"No," Wright added. "And that mainly came from — I know as much as you do at the moment. It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out."

The altercation between Majors and the unnamed woman was confirmed to lead to her hospitalization, with an NYPD spokesperson revealing that she "sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition." Majors has since been charged with assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree. According to reports from April, multiple alleged abuse victims have since come forward to cooperate with the Manhattan district attorney's office. Majors' trial has been rescheduled for October 25th.

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

