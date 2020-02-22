Loki: New Character Details Revealed for Disney+ Series

There are a lot of questions about Marvel Studios and their plans for Disney+ and the future of the MCU, especially when it comes to Loki. Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the God of Mischief in a storyline that spins out of the events of Avengers: Endgame and will see Loki get in the crosshairs of some powerful enemies in the Time Variance Authority. These Marvel Comics characters are making their big debut in the series, and there are rumors that it could also set up the the arrival of classic villain Kang the Conqueror.

We previously learned that actors Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw to the cast of Loki, and now we have a better idea of who they could be playing in the series. The Illuminerdi recently revealed new information about the series, offering character descriptions that hints at what we can expect:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Male Lead – There is no age specified. Looking for name talent. Likely with sense of humor. This role will have options for the series and for film. The role needed for 5 or 6 episodes.

Female 2 – Looking for a female in the 30 to late 50’s age range. This role is open to all races. Needed for 6 episode run.

Casey – Open to any ethnicity or gender. Casey is a good natured, yet exhausted intern. Extremely likeable. Great comedy skills. Casey’s entire career has been spent indoors and always does things by the books even when things are out of their control. A supporting character needed for 4 episodes.

John – John is male. Open to all ethnicities in the 27 to 36-year old range. Contentious and combative soldier with an axe to grind. Presumptuous and ominous. A supporting role. Needed for 4 episodes.

Hiddleston previously spoke with MTV News and teased Loki’s new foes, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to play the character for so long.

“I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I’d have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it,” added Hiddleston. “You’ve got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can’t.”

Loki is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2021.