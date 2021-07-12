Loki: #OtherLokiVariants Trends as Marvel Fans Create Their Own Gods of Mischief
Loki episode 5 "Journey Into Mystery" took Tom Hiddleston's Loki to the void at the end of time, where he found an entire league of Loki variants populating a dystopian wasteland. Indeed, Marvel Studios and the writer of the Loki episode 5 (Rick and Morty's Michael Waldron) had some pretty zany fun creating all kinds of (absurd) variants of Loki that have existed in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse - from President Loki to fan-favorite breakout, Alligator Loki. In fact, Loki's lineup of Loki variants has become such a hit that the concept has gone viral on social media, as fans jump in to participate!
The hashtag "#OtherLokiVariants" has already become a trending topic on Twitter, and Marvel fans are doing hilarious things with it. Scroll below for a sampling of this unfolding meme game, as Marvel fans reveal Other Loki Variants that are lurking around the MCU!
Captain Loki
#OtherLokiVariants Captain Loki#Loki #CaptainAmerica #MCU #Marvel pic.twitter.com/IC365ZSC5U— The Marvel Vulture (@MarvelVulture) July 12, 2021
Let's not forget this old favorite from Thor: The Dark World. Actually, given what Steve Rogers did to the timeline in Avengers: Endgame, this may be a twofer for the TVA!
Loki The Bear
Smoki the Bear— Uncle Dreamy (@UncleDreamy) July 12, 2021
#OtherLokiVariants pic.twitter.com/Nu493DBd8j
The most heroic version of Loki, by far.
Respect Supernatural
Nobody is mentioning this one and it is shameful. pic.twitter.com/BNdAs9zDnU— Bandersnatch 🌌🌃 (@bandersys) July 12, 2021
Respect Supernatural and all the gods and demons it has given us!
The Loki Supremacy
The Matt Damon kind #OtherLokiVariants pic.twitter.com/9kMlxrNf23— Gerard Kiely👨🎨🇮🇪 (@anynewsboss) July 12, 2021
Did Bourne do it best? Debate amongst yourselves.
The Last Loki
Just saying. #OtherLokiVariants pic.twitter.com/gj69dzuMkp— Dustin and the Flatworld SMP (@Armory_Gaming) July 12, 2021
The Last Airbender community had to get in on this somehow. Here we are.
Okey Dokey Loki
One who's not too good or not too bad -- an okey dokey Loki #OtherLokiVariants pic.twitter.com/Y0tNGsZqvV— Guy McPerson (@GuyMcPerson309) July 12, 2021
He's the perfectly average God of Mischief you may (or may not) sometimes need.
Four Loki
Four Loki#OtherLokiVariants pic.twitter.com/mOboSKVxrX— Darth Ramious (@darthramious) July 12, 2021
We are getting deep down the rabbit hole now. #Dead
Joey Loki
How you doing? #OtherLokiVariants pic.twitter.com/501ts61Krd— Кеnny Jones (@kaj1981_2) July 12, 2021
He's got the mischievous smile and silver tongue. He qualifies.
Stripper Loki
Stripper Loki 🤞 #OtherLokiVariants pic.twitter.com/FbEcGGpJx3— Gabby (@gabbygabby555) July 12, 2021
For ALL you Hiddleston fans out here. Enjoy.
Dog Loki
Bucky J Barks would like to volunteer to be #OtherLokiVariants pic.twitter.com/WnIHlDYgCS— Geeky Waffle Network (@Geeky_Waffle) July 12, 2021
It had to be done. The Internet demands it.