Loki: #OtherLokiVariants Trends as Marvel Fans Create Their Own Gods of Mischief

By Kofi Outlaw

Loki episode 5 "Journey Into Mystery" took Tom Hiddleston's Loki to the void at the end of time, where he found an entire league of Loki variants populating a dystopian wasteland. Indeed, Marvel Studios and the writer of the Loki episode 5 (Rick and Morty's Michael Waldron) had some pretty zany fun creating all kinds of (absurd) variants of Loki that have existed in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse - from President Loki to fan-favorite breakout, Alligator Loki. In fact, Loki's lineup of Loki variants has become such a hit that the concept has gone viral on social media, as fans jump in to participate!

The hashtag "#OtherLokiVariants" has already become a trending topic on Twitter, and Marvel fans are doing hilarious things with it. Scroll below for a sampling of this unfolding meme game, as Marvel fans reveal Other Loki Variants that are lurking around the MCU!

Captain Loki

Let's not forget this old favorite from Thor: The Dark World. Actually, given what Steve Rogers did to the timeline in Avengers: Endgame, this may be a twofer for the TVA! 

Loki The Bear

The most heroic version of Loki, by far. 

Respect Supernatural

Respect Supernatural and all the gods and demons it has given us! 

The Loki Supremacy

Did Bourne do it best? Debate amongst yourselves. 

The Last Loki

The Last Airbender community had to get in on this somehow. Here we are. 

Okey Dokey Loki

He's the perfectly average God of Mischief you may (or may not) sometimes need. 

Four Loki

We are getting deep down the rabbit hole now. #Dead

Joey Loki

He's got the mischievous smile and silver tongue. He qualifies. 

Stripper Loki

For ALL you Hiddleston fans out here. Enjoy. 

Dog Loki

It had to be done. The Internet demands it. 

