Tom Hiddleston Thinks Loki Is Redeemed in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

In a shared entertainment universe such as Marvel Studios‘ Marvel Cinematic Universe, it allows characters time to develop movie after movie over the course of years. In the case of Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki, the character’s story arc took upwards of five movies spanning a decade to finally come full circle until the character earned his redemption.

That is, of course, according to Hiddleston himself. In an appearance at ACE Comic Con in Phoenix, Arizona earlier this afternoon, Hiddle spoke to Loki’s motivation in the MCU and eventually revealed he thought the character was eventually redeemed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It goes back to that first film,” Hiddleston mentioned in response to a fan question. “He finds out too late that he was adopted and that his real father was his father’s mortal sworn enemy and that is incredibly, emotionally destabilizing.”

Hiddleston makes sure to mention that Loki’s most certainly a broken character and he feels the masses can at least see where the God of Mischief is coming from when he does the things he does.

“It is a great scene to play and I think people always understand that Loki is a troubled soul and that he is evacuating his pain onto other people,” continued Hiddleston. “But they understand where the pain is coming from so there’s empathy there.”

“I think the first film really humanizes him and I think makes the rest of the journey interesting,” the actor finally revealed. “It makes you always think that he could be pulled back and redeemed. And in my opinion, he is redeemed in Infinity War.”

All in all, Hiddleston has appeared as the Asgardian trickster in a total five MCU movies — all three Thor films, The Avengers, and Avengers: Infinity War — and the actor is set to reprise the role in a limited series for Disney’s brand new Disney+ streaming service. Coincidentally enough, Hiddleston also dished on the new Loki show a little bit in the same panel.

“I think I posted something about this. It’s very exciting. I cannot say much about it, I’m afraid,” said Hiddleston. “Time will tell.”

Do you think Loki has been redeemed? If not, why? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media. Upcoming movies on the release slate for Marvel Studios include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.