Venom 3’s Post-Credits Scenes Explained

Venom: The Last Dance is billed to be the final movie that will see Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock bonding with his trusty buddy the symbiote. Leading up to the final film of the Venom trilogy, fans have been wondering what post-credits scenes will be a part of the movie. Luckily, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to see the recent Venom movie and have a serious breakdown of the post-credits scenes. Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory in our opening paragraph, Venom: The Last Dance does introduce some interesting threads that could be featured in the future.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Venom: The Last Dance, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. For the latest Venom movie, two post-credits scenes take place after we see Eddie’s symbiote sacrificing itself to take down the Xenophages. Eddie Brock is able to survive the final encounter, making his way to New York City to see the Statue of Liberty, a dream that was held by the symbiote. While the symbiote was burned to ashes thanks to a steady stream of acid hitting the alien, Venom’s darker half might not be as deceased as the movie would have you believe.

Knull is Coming

One of the biggest reveals for Venom: The Last Dance via the movie’s promotional material is that the King in Black, Knull, is the “big bad” of the film. While he never comes face-to-face with Eddie of the Symbiote, he is given several scenes throughout the movie as he attempts to escape from a prison that the symbiote race trapped him inside. In the first post-credits scene, Knull makes sure to let the audience that he is very much alive and swears to free himself and destroy all the worlds in his way.

In the Marvel Comics, Knull earns his place as the god of the symbiotes. When he eventually makes his way to 616’s Earth, it’s all hands on deck in trying to take down the King in Black. Only through luck and all the heroes assembling is Knull eventually defeated but should he return in the future, it would be interesting to see where the villain would arrive. While nothing has been confirmed when it comes to Eddie Brock’s future, it might be possible for Knull and Brock to play a role in the MCU’s Secret Wars especially considering the second post-credits scene of Venom: The Last Dance.

Is Venom Dead?

As mentioned earlier, the Venom Symbiote does, seemingly, die while sacrificing its life to stop the Xenophage, and in turn, Knull. At the beginning of Venom: The Last Dance, we are shown Cristóbal Fernández’s bartender from Spider-Man: No Way Home and his Venom-verse counterpart with the latter playing a major role in The Last Dance’s second post-credits scene. Following the destruction of Area 51 and the Imperium organization, Cristo’s character makes a break for it, having no idea what had happened or where he is following being kidnapped by the symbiote hunters.

In one final shot, fans have the chance to glimpse a cockroach coming upon a broken vial that had previously housed a piece of the symbiote. While we don’t see for sure whether the symbiote took over the body of the insect, it’s a big tell that Sony might have had a rip cord for bringing Venom back for any future appearances. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe set to further explore the multiverse in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, perhaps Tom Hardy will make a comeback to finally pit his strength against Tom Holland’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

