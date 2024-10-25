Sebastian Stan Nearly Played Captain Kirk (And Did a William Shatner Photoshoot)

Sebastian Stan may be a household name in no small part due to his role as Bucky Barnes in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but he almost was connected to a very different captain — Captain James T. Kirk. During a recent appearance on Happy Sad Confused, the Marvel star revealed that was “very close” to playing the iconic Star Trek role — and even did a William Shatner photoshoot to help his case by proving how much he looked like the character. The role ultimately went to Chris Pine.

“There were a couple of things I didn’t get that I really desperately wanted,” Stan said. “But Captain Kirk for J.J. Abrams, that was one of the first I got very close to. I remember I was really, really close, and I remember I had a screen test with [Abrams] at Paramount and my manager had me do a separate photo shoot where I would try and replicate all these William Shatner pictures just to send to him, see how much I looked like him, but I didn’t get it.”

Stan also revealed that he screen tested for the role of Hal Jordan in 2011’s Green Lantern, though upon seeing who else was there testing for the role — including Ryan Reynolds, who ultimately landed it — Stan said he knew it wouldn’t be one he’d book. Stan didn’t have to wait long to land the role that would make him a household name, however. He was cast as Bucky Barnes in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and has played Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier across numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films and projects since, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and will reprise the role again for Thunderbolts* which is set to open in theaters on May 2, 2025.

Sebastian Stan Reveals the DC Villain He’d Like To Play

Even though Stan is coming back to Marvel for Thunderbolts*, it sounds like he’s not entirely opposed to going up for a DC role again in the future — he knows which villain he’d like to take on. Earlier this month, Stan said he’s “always had a soft spot” for The Riddler.

“I don’t know if Batman’s for me, but never say never,” Stan said. “I don’t know. There’s so many characters — I told you, I always had a soft spot for that Riddler, but that one’s been done.”

Sebastian Stan Returns as Bucky Barnes in Thunderbolts*

While the idea of Stan playing Captain Kirk and being part of the Star Trek franchise makes for an interesting idea — and we’d definitely love to see what the reality where that version of the franchise exists looks like — it’s hard to imagine anyone else as Bucky Barnes. It’s a character that he’s made his own over the years and it’s one that fans are eager to see again when Thunderbolts* arrives — roughly four years after we last saw him in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And it isn’t just fans who have missed Stan in the MCU. Stan himself said he was glad to be back at work on Thunderbolts* when filming resumed earlier this year.

“I’m excited. I’m going to go back basically in a month or so. I’ve missed it. It’s a great cast,” Stan said at the time. “The batting average is so high that it’s difficult to always land everything right away. It’s always been a great experience. With this one in particular, I think there’s a lot of good things.”

Thunderbolts* is set to open in theaters on May 2, 2025.