Star Wars Is Bringing Back Kylo Ren for Legacy of Vader Event

It’s been nearly ten years since audiences first met Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and while he ultimately abandoned the dark side to become Ben Solo once again, there’s lots of unexplored corners of Kylo’s history with The First Order. In the upcoming Marvel Comics series Star Wars: Legacy of Vader, fans can learn more about the evolution Kylo underwent between the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which includes confronting his past and his lineage. The new ongoing series Star Wars: Legacy of Vader is set to hit shelves in February 2025.

“When fans talk to me about my Star Wars work, two of my Marvel comic runs come up more than almost anything else: my 2017 run on Darth Vader with Giuseppe Camuncoli and my 2019 series The Rise of Kylo Ren with Will Sliney,” writer Charles Soule told StarWars.com. “I think both of those worked so well in part because they were set in parts of the Star Wars timeline full of unanswered questions about characters the audience really loves. This new series is not just a combination of those two books, but also a chance to explore an extremely rich section of the timeline that’s almost entirely open: Kylo Ren’s time as Supreme Leader of the First Order between Episode VIII and Episode IX. It’s one of the coolest series I’ve ever worked on, and I am very thrilled that I get to keep following my own path through the Star Wars galaxy with an amazing book like this.”

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

“Charles has wanted to tell these stories for a while and we finally have the perfect opportunity,” editor Mark Paniccia added. “You’ll be shocked at the revelations he has in store…things you never thought you’d see from Kylo’s and Vader’s past.

Paniccia added, “And Luke Ross has taken his visual storytelling to a new level. The page designs are incredible and flow hand-in-hand with Kylo’s dark and tortured story.”

The series is described, “After slaying his master, Supreme Leader Snoke, Kylo Ren is now the leader of the First Order, but recent events including his murder of his father, defeat at the hands of Luke Skywalker, and a surprising connection with the mysterious Rey force him to reckon with what it truly means to be Vader’s heir. As he pursues his dark mission to bring order to the galaxy, Kylo’s madness takes him down a deadly path to discover the truth about his grandfather’s life. From Mustafar to Tattooine, these are the thrilling adventures that enabled Kylo to confront his inner turmoil and meet his destiny! Darth Vader’s shadow extends into the ride of The First Order! Kylo’s dark obsession leads him to Mustafar. What secrets does Fortress Vader hold for the young tyrant? And what face from the past will guide him on his quest?”

Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #1 is set to hit shelves on February 2, 2025.

