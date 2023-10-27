Daredevil: Born Again Adds Moon Knight & Loki Directors in Creative Overhaul

Following reports of a creative overhaul, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again series has found a new team. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Dario Scardapane, whose work includes The Punisher and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, will be showrunning Daredevil: Born Again. The report also revealed that Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who have helmed episodes of Moon Knight and the currently-airing Loki Season 2 for Marvel Studios, are set to direct all remaining episodes of Born Again's first season.

Earlier this fall, a separate report from the outlet dove into Born Again's fate, as production has been paused since July due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. According to their reporting, Marvel Studios was able to review Born Again's existing footage, which covered multiple episodes, and decide that they are seeking a new creative direction for the show. As a result, previous head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman departed the series. Elements from the existing footage will reportedly be repurposed into the finished show, which does not currently have a confirmed release date.

What Is Daredevil: Born Again About?

Daredevil: Born Again will follow the latest battle between Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). New cast members for the series will include Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva. Jon Bernthal will also return in his previous role of Frank Castle / The Punisher.

"I think it's definitely a new show. It's not the Netflix show. It's definitely a new show," D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "I mean, all I can say is that Charlie [Cox] and I are not bored. We are having a great time. We have a great cast, and I think everybody else is having a great time too. Charlie's one of my favorite people, and I know that he comes here every day ready to knock it out of the park and you know how I am, I'm totally into this part, so I'm there for the same reason."

"We're really just delivering. It's a lot of work. Charlie's amazing because he has to do all the stunts and stuff, so he's in constant training and learning different things," D'Onofrio added. "But the scenes are great. I'm trying to skirt around specifics, but I can only say that it is a different show and it feels like a different show."

