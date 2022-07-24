Comic-Con 2022: Kevin Feige Says Russo Brothers Aren't Attached to Secret Wars

The Russo Brothers have consistently said if they were to return to Marvel, they would want to helm a movie based on the original Secret Wars event series Marvel released in the mid-1980s. Now that Marvel Studios has officially announced Avengers: Secret Wars for release in 2025, it looks like the filmmaking duo won't be attached.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige made the reveal Saturday night while speaking with members of the press immediately following the outfit's massive Hall H panel. "They are not connected to it. They have been very direct about that. We love them and they love us though, and we want to find something to do together," the producer told Deadline.

Kevin Feige reveals the Russo brothers are not directing the next ‘Avengers’ movies #SDCC pic.twitter.com/ivfoQdAlCk — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 24, 2022

"It's so funny because, to be clear, there are no conversations," Joe Russo revealed earlier this month. Asked if the brothers might step on stage at Hall H during Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel to announce they're directing Secret Wars, Anthony answered, "No. No, no. No."

"No. We're not," Joe confirmed. "We haven't had conversations with those guys about anything that they're up to because we've been intensely busy with our own schedule."

Marvel Studios officially revealed Phases 4, 5, and 6 would make up the studio's "Multiverse Saga," before presumably using the latest Secret Wars run to begin combining universes.

"As we're nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going," the Marvel Studios president told Total Film in June. "I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going."

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set for release on May 2, 2025 while Avengers: Secret Wars rushes to theaters November 7, 2025.

Who would you want to see helmer the next two Avengers flicks? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!