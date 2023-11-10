Loki Season 2 Finale Drops the Biggest Secret Wars Tease Yet

With so many delays due to the strikes, there's no telling when we will end up seeing Avengers: Secret Wars on the big screen, but the biggest tease yet for the highly anticipated Marvel Studios project just arrived on Thursday night. The events of Loki have always been building towards the upcoming Avengers films, introducing ideas like incursions and multiple timelines. In the Season 2 finale, however, there were several key moments that directly addressed and set up the path to Secret Wars. WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for Loki Season 2! Continue reading at your own risk...

The first major tease for Secret Wars came when Loki was once again face-to-face with He Who Remains, the Kang variant at the end of time who's in charge of keeping the Sacred Timeline in order. His death in Season 1 was never permanent, and he reveals that he built a failsafe that will always branch the additional timelines and keep the Sacred Timeline intact. When Loki challenges that idea, tries to find a way around what He Who Remains has built, he's met with a difficult situation.

He Who Remains insists that, without his work at the end of time, everything will collapse. The additional timelines have to be removed or there will be a devastating war between the different realities. A Secret War, perhaps?

Things go a step further at the very end of the episode, when Loki makes his final play. Instead of killing Sylvie and keeping He Who Remains in charge of the timeline, he finds a much different way to do the job himself. Loki walks out into the ether and grabs all of the various timelines, one by one, and keeps them in his hands. His throne is not at the end of time, but in the middle of all of it. He gives life to all of the timelines simultaneously, allowing them to continue in peace.

In doing so, Loki becomes the World Tree. It's a beautiful moment, as he gives the timelines hope, and a chance to figure things out. It's also a big step towards Secret Wars. All of the timelines still exist, which means incursions can still happen. The connection and collision of different timelines and realities are possibilities going forward. And we know they'll likely happen if Secret Wars is indeed on the horizon.

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.