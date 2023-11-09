Loki Season 2 Writer Addresses Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Secret Wars Job

Now that the 2023 writers' strike is over, Marvel Studios officials are back to fleshing out the future of the cinematic franchise. Because Marvel projects typically feature a committee of writers, it stands to reason the House of Ideas may be looking for its next writer on both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. If Loki Season Two scribe Eric Martin would get the call, the writer tells us he'd love the opportunity to pen on the films.

"I mean, I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity Marvel's given me, and I hope I've earned that with some great work," Martin tells us. "And yeah, I'd love to be there as long as they'll have me. But I don't know. I mean, we will see what the future holds. I think there are a lot of great projects."

Though it has yet to be seen what The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars will all entail, Marvel Studios producer Mary Livanos says the films will largely be set up by the events that take place in The Marvels.

"In Ms. Marvel, we learned that the bangle, paired with some other form of power, can force a temporary hole in space and time to lead to somewhere else," Livanos recapped earlier this fall. "With the power of both bangles, more is definitely possible. And we see the culmination of that over the course of this movie. It definitely leads to plentiful opportunities for the future of the MCU, whatever the Avengers and Secret Wars teams may want to do with them."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Loki Season 2 finale will debut on Disney+ this Thursday.