Loki Season 2 Poster Features October Release Date and Miss Minutes

It's been two years since the first season of Loki came to an end, and the finale's post-credit scene confirmed it would be the first Marvel series on Disney+ to get a second season. The show stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular character, a role he first played in Thor back in 2011. Earlier this year, fans got a glimpse at the upcoming season of Loki during the post-credit scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and now everyone is waiting for the first trailer to drop. Today, the series released a new poster that is sure to please fans of Miss MInutes (Tara Strong). Hopefully, this means a trailer is right around the corner.

"T-minus 100,000 minutes until Loki Season 2 ⏳," Marvel Studios shared on Instagram. The new poster sees various versions of Loki circling a giant Miss Minutes, and confirms the show's October 6th release date. You can check out the new poster for Loki Season 2 below:

Owen Wilson Teases More Mobius Backstory in Loki Season 2:

Before the SAG strike, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Owen Wilson, and he teased that the new season will reveal more of Mobius' backstory.

"I thought I would have a good time but I really enjoyed it," Wilson says of his time on the first season of the show. "I've been lucky working on a million movies and always having a good time but on that one, I had a really great time and that continued on Season Two. Maybe even moreso because we were filming in London and being there at Pinewood but yeah, [his story] just goes deeper."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.