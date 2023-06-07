Loki #1 Review: An Inventive New Challenge for the God of Stories

"Who could forgive Loki for being Loki?" writes Douglas Wolk in his expansive tome All of the Marvels. While the line is referencing the conflict of 1985's X-Men/Alpha Flight #1, it feels relevant in this current moment – because, as it turns out, a lot of people could. The God of Mischief has evolved from Thor's biggest rival to a complex anti-hero, gaining a legion of fans through his comics and even his own successful television series. This week's Loki #1, the first solo miniseries for the character in several years, seems to reconcile that dichotomy almost immediately, and crafts a quietly epic and compelling tale as a result.

Loki #1 sees Loki's domain over Jotunheim accidentally disrupted, for reasons that are too clever to spoil here. Forced to traverse the cosmos to prevent a potential war, Loki's reputation and influence—and his powers as the God of Stories—are challenged.

Sure, this Loki miniseries is far from the first or last Asgardian tale that will be brought to life, in the Marvel mythos or otherwise. Loki #1 almost seems to embrace that mindset, utilizing familiar elements and feelings as touchstones to tell something new. Just as Loki: Agent of Asgard regularly paid homage to DC's ever-ambitious The Sandman series, the central premise of this new Loki series feels like a more macabre twist on Dream's specific quest in "Preludes & Nocturnes." That isn't to say that the execution is derivative, as Dan Watters' script builds upon itself in a genuinely inventive escalation.

The issue zig-zags between moments that are sincerely bleak (like the spine-tingling opening sequence, which wouldn't have felt out of place in Watters' Coffin Bound or Arkham City: The Order of the World) and undeniably fun (like a brilliant joke about Loki's media presence on Midgard) without either ever feeling out of place. Even as the stakes continue to rise, Loki is so grounded in its lead's signature complicated charm that it never becomes a dire read.

The art from German Peralta meaningfully sets Loki #1, even as the scenarios on display get ever more fantastical. There's a simultaneous sense of simplicity and gradiosity in every panel, whether Loki is sitting at a cafe table or traversing through uncharted territories. Mike Spicer's color work complements everything beautifully, with bright pops of primary colors that feel necessary and even Kirby-esque. The lettering from Travis Lanham ties it all together, maintaining the consistency of other Asgardian stories while still allowing for some unique flourishes.

To be honest, the biggest downside of this new Loki miniseries is that it's only four issues. The tale that this first installment crafts is whimsical and surprising, but feels inherently true to the legend that Loki has developed within the Marvel universe. With a number of standout sequences, inventive but recognizable visuals, and a specific set of stakes, I am incredibly excited to see what future issues have in store.

Published by Marvel Comics

On June 7, 2023

Written by Dan Watters

Art by German Peralta

Colors by Mike Spicer

Letters by Travis Lanham

Cover by Dustin Nguyen