Loki Season 2 Trailer Breaks Record for Disney+ Shows

Fans got the best look yet at Loki Season 2 on Monday, when Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for the new batch of episodes. Loki Season 2 is expected to take a wild trip through the vastness of space and time — and it looks like the new footage has definitely become a hit with fans. On Tuesday, Marvel Studios announced that the first Season 2 trailer for Loki has become the most-watched trailer for a Disney+ show, with a total of 80 million views in the first twenty-four hours.

This comes after last year's first trailer for fellow MCU series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law came very close to these Loki numbers, with a total of 78 million views in the first day.

Who Stars in Loki Season 2?

Season 2 of Loki will see the return of Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero as Casey / Hunter K-5E, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely. New cast members will also include Ke-Huy Quan, Rafael Casal, and Katie Dickie.

"I thought I would have a good time but I really enjoyed it," Wilson previously told ComicBook.com of his time working on the series. "I've been lucky working on a million movies and always having a good time but on that one, I had a really great time and that continued on Season Two. Maybe even moreso because we were filming in London and being there at Pinewood but yeah, [his story] just goes deeper."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What do you think of the Loki Season 2 trailer breaking records for Marvel and Disney+? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.