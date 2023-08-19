Loki Producer Explains How McDonald's Fits Into the Marvel Series' Season 2 Story

Marvel Studios is finally gearing up to release the second season of their hit Disney+ series, Loki, and fans are excited to see what will happen next. From everything we've seen in the first trailer, Loki Season 2 is a direct continuation of what happened in the first season of Loki, and it will show us where Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) ends up. Hint: it's a McDonald's. Not much is known as to why the character ended up working at a McDonald's after everything she went through, and now one producer is discussing how it all fits into Loki Season 2's story.

How Does McDonald's Fit Into Loki Season 2?

While speaking with Fast Company, Loki producer Kevin Wright explained how they decided what to do with Sylvie (Di Martino) next. On the last day of filming the series's first season, they asked the actress behind the character, and she noted that "she might be really hungry" after killing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). Wright then explained how the inclusion of McDonald's fits with the story they're telling in Loki Season 2.

"This character had been on a decades-long, maybe centuries-long revenge mission, and the classic trope of those stories is that it's all-consuming and she's not thinking about what comes next. Now she has this moment of opportunity, where is she going to go?" Wright said of Sylvie before explaining how McDonald's fits in with the story they're telling. "When we stayed in the view of character, this woman who went on the run as a child, had been running through time, a fugitive of time, living in apocalypses, never being able to relax or slow down, the novelty of walking into a 1980s McDonald's looked appealing. You play a Little League game and go to McDonald's. You go to a kid's birthday party at McDonald's. Someone like Sylvie would never have experienced that, and would be really taken by that."

"I was worried that McDonald's would think we wanted to do something ironic or make fun of them. But we were selling an earnest story, a love letter to nostalgia through a character's eyes who will see all of the novelty and joy of it." The Loki producer added.

What is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios describes Loki Season 2 as follows, "Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Who appears in Loki Season 2?

Loki season 2 sees the return of Tom Hiddleston as God of Mischief, Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Sophia di Martino as Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Ke Huy Quan as a mysterious TVA Tech Agent and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror or a variant of the character. Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr and Neil Ellice also star. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Moon Knight) are on board as executive producers after the exit of Kate Herron annd Michael Waldron and they also direct episodes of the second season of Loki. Eric Martin (Rick and Morty) serves as head writer, replacing Waldron with the latter taking just an executive producer role.

Loki Season 2 arrives on Disney+ on October 6th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Loki and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we learn them!

What do you think about this? Are you excited to see the McDonald's episode of Loki Season 2? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!