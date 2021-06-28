Loki: Sophia Di Martino Sylvie Auditioned With Fake "Bob And Sarah" Roles (Exclusive)

✖

If you were surprised to learn Sophia Di Martino was not playing Lady Loki but Sylvie in Marvel's Loki series, imagine the surprise for the actress when she auditioned for a role with dialogue for characters named, "Bob," and "Sarah." Di Martino came into the series as a surprise, appearing to be an alternate version of the God of Mischief but revealing herself to by Sylvie, a character who is an amalgamation of Lady Loki from comics and Sylvie Lushton, a version of Enchantress. Di Martino talked with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, where she opened up about being recruited for this mystery Marvel role by Loki director Kate Herron.

"I didn't know anything. I was told that it was just an unknown project," Di Martino said. "I knew Kate was directing it. I knew Kate before, I'd worked with her before on a short film. She messaged me to say, 'I'm working on this project,' really vague. 'I'd like to see what you do with this character. Your agent will be in touch.' I just got sent a very short scene between Bob and Sarah and I just did a take for it. I didn't know what it was for." Watch the full interview now on the ComicBook.com YouTube channel!

From there, Di Martino was given a full crash course on the series after she was confirmed to play the role of Sylvie. "When they offered me the job, Kate gave me the whole pitch and just explained the whole thing," Di Martino recalled. "All of the episodes, the way time works, the way the TVA works, everything. It's quite a lot to take in at that point because I hadn't read the scripts and it was just sort of like concepts and ideas and it's a lot. Obviously, now, seeing it, watching it with you guys, it's incredible what we've achieved. Those ideas have become something so awesome, I think. I'm so very proud of it."

It's not unheard of for auditions to use sides (brief pages of dialogue) with fake names which only make Di Martino's talent that much more impressive. As the story goes, she joined Loki and is now a main character following Episode 3 and she promises there is more getting to know her character in the three remaining episodes of the show.

Do you have any theories about Di Martino's Sylvie or Loki in general? Loki debuts new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.